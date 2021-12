Forever Green, an initiative out of the University of Minnesota, is developing new crops for farmers that achieve conservation outcomes and provide additional revenue. At the heart of the initiative is the concept of growing continuous living cover (CLC) with perennial, annual, and native woody crops that have a market to be sold into. The types of crops accommodate relay cropping and double-cropping in the Upper Midwest. They include some familiar names: alfalfa, Kernza, perennial flax, winter barley, pennycress, and more.

