ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2021 All-Area girls' golf: Meet the first team

By Colin Likas
The News-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article➜ Why she made the first team: Birge secured the Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament title with a round of 96 — better than half the VVC boys’ field — and went on to place sixth in the Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional with a 96 before finishing in the top...

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
harkeraquila.com

Varsity girls golf team celebrates Senior Night at Los Lagos Golf Course

The varsity girls golf team continued their Senior Night tradition of watching senior golfers hit their last approach shot and stroke for Harker at the Los Lagos Golf Course on Nov. 12. Friends and family gathered to celebrate seniors Tina Xu, Andrea Thia and Esther Wu. The event started at...
SAN JOSE, CA
Standard-Examiner

2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Girls Soccer 2nd Team

Godfrey made 127 saves this season and kept seven shutouts in goal, according to stats provided by the team. Blackford kept 12 shutouts in goal for a team that allowed 15 goals in 20 games. She saved a penalty kick in the 3A state championship match. CAROLINE BITNER. Davis. Senior...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
hometownsource.com

Tonka girls make All-Lake team

Sixteen goals by senior striker Alyssa Marceau represented a big share of Minnetonka High’s girls soccer scoring in 2021. Marceau was recently named the Skippers’ Most Valuable Player, and she also won All-Lake Conference honors along with senior defenders Payton Mahady and Regan Melz. Tonka’s All-Lake honorable mention picks are junior Cece Aasheim and sophomores Megan Mann and Gabbie Ryan.
MINNETONKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
thestokesnews.com

All-County Golf team announced

With the help of area coaches, The Stokes News has released the 2021 All-County Girls’ Golf team. Leading the team is the three-time Player of the Year, Kirstyn Page. The Wildcat golfer has led her team to three consecutive conference championships and has qualified for the state championship tournament each year.
GOLF
lyndentribune.com

2021 NWC All-League girls soccer teams

WHATCOM – The 2021 Northwest Conference All-League girls soccer teams have been announced, as voted on by the coaches. Ferndale had four selections, two on the first team and as many on the second team. Lynden and Nooksack Valley each had one second team selection. The Golden Eagles’ senior defender...
FERNDALE, WA
Emporia gazette.com

Dimarco named to First-Team All-Central Region

Mackenzie Dimarco earned First-Team Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Central Region honors for her performance on the soccer pitch for Emporia State this season. The junior forward will now be eligible for All-America considerations. Those selections will be released on Dec. 7. Dimarco scored 20 goals for the Hornets this...
EMPORIA, KS
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: All-Area girls teams

Earl made much progress from her freshman season. She won two meets this fall, including the 5A District 5-6 girls individual title and had top 10 finishes all season. After not breaking the 20-minute barrier last year and missing out on a state medal, Earl broke 19 minutes twice this fall, ran a personal best 18:27.6 and placed eighth at the 5A state meet.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Emma Thomas
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Rihanna
Person
Donald Trump
Quad Cities Onlines

Iowa area girls basketball outlook: Teams, individuals to watch

Maquoketa: Coming off a 10-12 season, Maquoketa returns four starters in Tenley Cavanagh, CJ Yeager, Carley Davis and Jackie Miller, a quartet which combined to average about 34 points per game. "We have size that will be tough to defend and with our ability to shoot from the outside we will be a mismatch for several teams," Cardinals coach James Doepke said. This will be Maquoketa's last season in the Wamac East before moving to the River Valley Conference next year.
IOWA STATE
Durango Herald

Newman named first-team all state

Two Durango High School soccer players scored all-state honors after their performances this fall, CHSAANow.com announced Wednesday. Junior midfielder Cedar Newman landed on the Class 4A all-state first team. Senior Sam Carozza earned an all-state honorable mention. Newman scored 12 goals and assisted five more this season while stealing the...
DURANGO, CO
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Area booters earn 2nd team All-Ohio recognition

Three Washington County soccer players earned second team All-Ohio honors after putting together phenomenal seasons on the pitch this fall. From Marietta, David Sarver received the recognition on the boys side while Katie Mannix did so on the girls side, as did Warren’s Alexis Frazee. Sarver became the 20th MHS...
MARIETTA, OH
okawvilletimes.com

Schleifer Named First Team All South

Okawville High School’s Grant Schleifer was named to the First Team All South Cross Country squad. The junior harrier was Okawville’s lone runner to qualify for the IHSA State Meet after finishing sixth overall at the Benton Regional and eighth at the Wesclin Sectional. The son of Jason and Tricia...
OKAWVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Tournament#Sociology#Vvc#Auburn Sectional#All Area
The News-Gazette

2021 All-Area boys' golf Coach of the Year: Monticello's Andrew Turner

All-Area boys' golf Coach of the Year: Monticello's Andrew Turner. ➜ Why he’s Coach of the Year: Turner’s ninth season running the Sages included one of the program’s best-ever finishes as a group. Monticello claimed eighth place in the Class 1A state tournament after winning the 1A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional plaque and grabbing runner-up status in the 1A Beecher Sectional. Among Turner’s state-scoring four were a pair of All-Area first-team selections in Will Ross and Tanner Buehnerkemper, but freshmen Maddux Quick and Andrew Neef rounded out that quartet while freshman Kross Reynolds and junior Sam Davison also competed for the Sages.
MONTICELLO, IL
Sand Hills Express

Area Athletes Named to GI Independent’s Volleyball All-Heartland Teams

The Grand Island Independent released its selections this week for their All-Heartland Volleyball squads for the 2021 season. The publication honors outstanding volleyball players within their coverage area. Broken Bow’s Kya Scott was selected to the All-Heartland “Super Squad”. Scott, a four year starter, finished an amazing career with 964 total kills, over 1,000 career receptions, over 1,400 digs, and 118 ace serves. She led Broken Bow in kills this past season with 361. Scott has announced that she will play volleyball collegiately for Concordia University in Seward, NE. Joining Scott on the All Heartland Super Squad were Chloe Cloud of GICC, Addie Kirkegaard of Hastnings St. Cecilia Jenna Jakubowski of St. Paul, Carolyn Maser of GICC, Sophia McKinney of Northwest, and Olivia Poppert (captain) of St. Paul.
BROKEN BOW, NE
The News-Gazette

2021 All-Area girls' golf Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Troy Gagne

Gagne’s fourth season running the Bulldogs gave the program something it hadn’t won since 2014: a piece of IHSA postseason hardware. M-S placed atop the Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional field as a group behind an individual medalist result from Ainsley Winters, and the Bulldogs displayed consistent balance around Winters throughout the season courtesy performances from girls like Kayla McKinney, Emma Dallas, Gaby Davis and Maddy Clark. We let Gagne, in his own words, explain what made this season so special:
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Sports
The Florida Times-Union

Jacksonville Beach Golf Club team captures first-ever JAGA Club Team Championship

The Jacksonville Area Golf Association and Northern Chapter PGA are finishing their 2021 seasons with a flurry in the final six months of the year. After staging the inaugural Billy Maxwell Memorial Tournament at Hyde Park on Nov. 18, honoring the late seven-time PGA Tour winner and Hyde Park owner who passed away on Sept. 20 at 92, JAGA and the PGA chapter moved to the World Golf Hall of Fame to play the 24th annual Club Team Championship on Nov. 22.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: All-Area teams

Hadrien Pena, Hillcrest sr. THE PLAYER: The High Country Conference’s player of the year, Pena gave the Knights an electric scoring punch, totaling 22 goals — including a staggering five in a district tournament win over Shelley. Defenses paid extra attention to Pena all season, and it didn’t always matter. That helped the Knights take fourth at the 4A state tournament.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Peninsula Daily News

PREPS: 2021 All-Peninsula Girls Soccer Team

• MVP: Anna Petty, junior, Port Angeles: 8 goals, 5 assists: Described as “a key reason for our success—offensively and defensively,” by coach Scott Moseley. All-Olympic League First Team member. Forwards. • Bailee Larson, senior, Port Angeles: 14 goals, 8 assists: Larson increased her goal and assist totals this season...
PORT ANGELES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy