2021 All-Area girls' golf: Meet the first team

The Grand Island Independent released its selections this week for their All-Heartland Volleyball squads for the 2021 season. The publication honors outstanding volleyball players within their coverage area. Broken Bow’s Kya Scott was selected to the All-Heartland “Super Squad”. Scott, a four year starter, finished an amazing career with 964 total kills, over 1,000 career receptions, over 1,400 digs, and 118 ace serves. She led Broken Bow in kills this past season with 361. Scott has announced that she will play volleyball collegiately for Concordia University in Seward, NE. Joining Scott on the All Heartland Super Squad were Chloe Cloud of GICC, Addie Kirkegaard of Hastnings St. Cecilia Jenna Jakubowski of St. Paul, Carolyn Maser of GICC, Sophia McKinney of Northwest, and Olivia Poppert (captain) of St. Paul.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO