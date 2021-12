One of the most highly anticipated openings of next year in Disney World is the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel. This hotel is a cruise-type experience where guests can board the Halcyon and take part in their own Star Wars story. We’ve already taken an in-depth look at the rooms, food, entertainment, merchandise, and more. Now Disney has given us a sneak peek at another one of the experiences you can have during your stay!

