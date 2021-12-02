ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

Ways To Find Rest This Holiday Season

By Renee Trudeau
transylvaniatimes.com
 3 days ago

I spent an hour with my December calendar recently cancelling pending events and making choices that supported a more open and restorative winter schedule. Did 2021 wear you out? Does the thought of hanging lights and attending holiday parties make you want to grab your favorite blanket and run for the...

www.transylvaniatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin Favorite

May we find rest in Him

This time of year, with back-to-back-to-back holidays, will find many of us gathering together with family and friends. We will laugh, watch sports, tell stories, make memories, and eat way too much. We will play games, work on a puzzle, go hunting, and use grandma’s serving tray to keep traditions alive.
RELIGION
TIME

The 15 Best Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers

The holiday season is the season for reading. If you’re looking for book recommendations, TIME’s 100-must read books of 2021 has plenty to choose from. But we also have suggestions for the perfect gift to accompany that perfect book. From games to puzzles to subscription book boxes, these presents are wonderful ways to celebrate the power of reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brevard, NC
Eyewitness News

Holiday shoppers are finding creative ways to find the perfect gift

(WFSB) – This year, shoppers could find it harder to track down specific presents for the holiday season. Due to constant supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, locals are struggling to find the perfect gift. However, some shoppers are getting creative. Experts say this is year is all about...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Holiday Season
CBS DFW

Discover DFW: Families Can Help ‘Save Christmas’ This Holiday Season

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Elf is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, and now you can help Buddy the Elf save Christmas thanks to a unique immersive experience in Grapevine. From Gimbel’s Department Store, to Santa’s workshop, and even the Candy Cane Forest, all the iconic scenes from the Christmas classic can be found at “Mission Save Christmas- Featuring Elf” inside the Gaylord Texan Resort. Martha Neibling, director of marketing and public relations for the resort, says in each room of the exhibit guests walk through provides its own unique interactive experience. “Kids can do things like make their...
GRAPEVINE, TX
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Want a headstart on holiday shopping? We found a sale on an exercise bike plus other noteworthy holiday deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We’re in the midst of the holiday season, but the new year is just around the corner. Many of us are already starting to think about our goals for 2022 and how we can best achieve them.  If your resolutions include getting in shape, you […]
SHOPPING
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster offers many ways to spread some cheer this holiday season

From Christmas trees and famous foam sculptures to larger-than-life inflatables, the city of Leominster has several ways over the next few weeks to spread some holiday cheer. It all kicked off Monday, Nov. 22 with the 16th Annual Festival of Trees in the Tata Auditorium at Leominster City Hall. Dozens...
LEOMINSTER, MA
KCRA.com

California food prices have increased. Why this could last through the rest of the holiday season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As shoppers finish their last-minute grocery shopping for Thanksgiving Day, many are finding ways to save at the register. "I just bought some meat and it's off the hook. That's why you gotta try and find it when it's on sale and that's when I'll buy $100 or $200 worth of meat and then freeze it," said Sacramento resident Marty Ripley about his recent trips to the supermarket.
CALIFORNIA STATE
osceolasun.com

Osceola Elementary School finds fun ways to celebrate the season

As school and families head into the holidays, Principal Lindsay Thomas and school counselor Kristin Boileau took a moment to talk about how staff and students at Osceola Elementary are celebrating the season. Last year traditional activities had to be set aside - and like many homes and businesses –...
OSCEOLA, WI
CBS Boston

‘An Influx Of People’: Stores In Boston’s Seaport Experiencing Boon In Holiday Sales

BOSTON (CBS) — People are visiting Boston from afar, nearby, and down the street to see the huge Christmas tree decked out in lights. They’re also checking out the open-air holiday market at the Seaport Common. “I’m from Columbus, Ohio just visiting, and it’s absolutely beautiful,” Theresa Flores said. The holiday lights not only bring more people to the Seaport District but more customers through the doors of local businesses. Alison O’Brian, owner of the clothing store Injeanius, said she didn’t have many customers throughout the holiday season last year, but now that isn’t the case. “I’ve never seen this many people in the Seaport,” O’Brian said. “There has been an influx of people here. Even if someone’s not buying, they’re getting exposed to the business and they’ll know to come back and see us.” Other stores in the market also welcome the return of in-person holiday shoppers. “It’s been our first holiday season, so it’s been a great go around,” Juice Apparel employee Rahul Mamtora said. “A lot of people stopping by getting Christmas gifts for their families.”
BOSTON, MA
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy