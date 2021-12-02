ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China stores 70% of its wealth in real estate. Now, the property crisis is forcing investors to reconsider their favorite means of savings

By Yvonne Lau
Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A residential development called Sunshine Peninsula, in Guangzhou, a metropolitan port city on China’s southern coast, is billed as a modern, seaside escape. Ads for the 5,000-apartment complex depict a glitzy waterfront neighborhood with palm-tree–lined boulevards...

americanmilitarynews.com

Beijing ‘hunts’ Taiwan citizens overseas, gets hundreds sent to China: report

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China makes a point of ‘hunting’ citizens of democratic Taiwan held on criminal charges around the world and insisting they be extradited to the People’s Republic of China, which has never controlled Taiwan, a rights group said on Monday.
Forbes

The Red Curtain - China Cuts Itself Off From The World

For personal reasons Ireland is one of my touchstones when trying to understand the ways in which the world is changing, and more generally it is an interesting laboratory to witness the effects of the rise and fall of globalization on a small open economy. Globalization has markedly changed Ireland...
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande gets US$260m demand, warns of non-payment

BENGALURU (Dec 3): China Evergrande has got a demand under a US$260 million guarantee obligation, the company said on Friday, adding it may be unable to repay due to a liquidity crisis that has gripped China's property sector. Repayment dates under certain other agreements may be pulled forward if it...
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
Fox News

Austin targets China in security forum address: 'China is not 10 feet tall'

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin targeted China in his address Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum, telling Fox News’ Bret Baier, "China is not 10 feet tall." "America is a Pacific power," Austin said. "The Indo-Pacific is a region of great opportunity and real challenges. One of those challenges is the emergence of an increasingly assertive and autocratic China."
realcleardefense.com

To Deter China, Invest in Non-Strategic Nuclear Weapons

Escalation. It’s Indiana Jones pulling out a revolver in response to the whirling blades of the Arabian fighter. It’s also Russia or China employing ultra-low-yield theater nuclear weapons in conflict to stun the United States and our allies into submission to achieve ambitious strategic goals. Escalation is funny in a movie but deadly serious in real life.
Shore News Network

Consumer Group Warns Governors About BlackRock Retirement Funds Relying On Chinese Companies

A consumer group has sent letters to multiple governors warning them about their states’ pension funds relying on an investment corporation with strong ties to China. Consumer’s Research distributed a report to the top 10 states whose pension funds are invested in BlackRock, a multinational money management firm. It is the first foreign-owned company to receive a license to operate in China’s $3.5 trillion mutual fund industry, Forbes reported.
Washington Post

Can China’s Developers Just ‘Lie Flat’ and Not Repay Debt?

Everyone gets a second chance or numerous second chances — like Argentina, which has defaulted plenty of times, and yet foreigners still buy its bonds. We may now be entering a similar realm with companies, where defaults are so accepted — even expected — they have few consequences. It’s an...
Telegraph

China's quantum leap plunges West into a race to protect its secrets

The first scientific breakthroughs in a field are often underwhelming: academically interesting, but of little practical value and widely disputed. So it proved when Google claimed to have turned the world of computing upside down. A group of physicists at the company’s Santa Barbara laboratory said they had reached “quantum...
Washington Post

What Is China Evergrande and Why Is It In Trouble?

China Evergrande Group is quickly becoming the biggest financial worry in a country with no shortage of them. Fears of a default by the developer, with $300 billion in liabilities, intensified in recent days after it said it may not have enough funds to meet obligations and that it plans to work with creditors on a restructuring plan. Evergrande’s bonds and shares have cratered from earlier this year, as its stumble forced investors to assess the potential impact on the financial system and broader economy. While billionaire owner Hui Ka Yan has survived many crises in the past, pressure is mounting after he was summoned by local government authorities.
