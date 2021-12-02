Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: West Town Tap

Editor’s Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. The University of Richmond’s Office of International Education focused this year's International Education Week on Chile, and Passport Cafe served a Chilean dish as their special for the week. The meat option was the Chilean Cazuela Beef Stew and the vegetarian option was the Chilean Cazuela Mushroom Stew. My friend, sophomore Makenna Gitobu, told me that she had also tried the beef dish, so I’ve included her thoughts on the dishes in this review as well. The Passport sign described the ingredients in both dishes. The mushroom stew, priced at $8.00, contained “Portobello and shiitake mushrooms seasoned with garlic, cumin, oregano, salt & pepper; simmered with green peppers, onions, celery, corn, carrots, potatoes, pumpkin, and vegetable stock; served over rice with fresh parsley.” The beef stew, priced at $9.25, contained "Beef stew seasoned with garlic, cumin, oregano, salt & pepper; simmered with green peppers, onions, celery, corn, carrots, potatoes, pumpkin, and beef stock; served over rice with fresh parsley.”

RICHMOND, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO