On Nov. 22, the De Queen Rotary Club presented their annual donation to the Sevier County Museum. Museum Director Karen Mills was present to receive the donation and to update club members on the museum's latest projects. The Hurrah! Festival was held in October which generated about $3,000 in revenue. To supplement the museum's income, Karen has been busy with several book projects. Since additional information has been discovered, revisions are being made to the WWI and WII publications. The newest addition to museum's book collection is "True Crimes of Sevier County", showcasing several local unsolved mysteries. Pending book projects include Korean and Vietnam war tracing the military service of local residents.

SEVIER COUNTY, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO