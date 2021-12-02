ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

LDH: 473 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported Dec. 2

By Akemi Briggs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KADN) - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 473 new cases of COVID-19 on December 2. They also reported 6 new deaths. Across the...

WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 13 additional deaths, 502 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 23, 2021, there are currently 6,733 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,770 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
CHARLESTON, WV
KATC News

LDH: 10 COVID-19 cases identified on cruise ship disembarking in New Orleans

A Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) cruise ship disembarking in New Orleans this weekend has identified 10 COVID-19 cases among its crew members and passengers. Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans are aware and working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to initiate existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line, they say in Saturday's press release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kadn.com

Shot for $100 vaccine incentive extended through December 31

Baton Rouge, La. — Louisiana's Shot For $100 vaccine incentive program is being extended through the end of the year, giving residents another chance to get their shots throughout the holiday season. Louisiana residents now have until Dec. 31, 2021 to get their vaccine at a participating community-based site as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
State
Louisiana State
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Person
St. Mary
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kadn.com

Search For Escaped Inmate Ends

BATON ROUGE, La. – A wanted Dixon Correctional Institute prison escapee is back in custody following an extensive manhunt and investigation. Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Shreveport Violent Offenders Task Force, made up of officers from the Bossier City Police Department, U.S. Marshals Western & Eastern Districts of Louisiana & Southern District of Texas, along with State Probation and Parole, captured 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis at 2:15 p.m. Monday. Acting on a tip, officers found Williams with his girlfriend at the Home Wood Apartments at 1820 East Texas Street, Bossier, City, Louisiana. Cheevis escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute Thanksgiving morning.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
kadn.com

Pedestrian Identified in St. Landry Fatal Crash

St. Landry Parish – Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 49 Frontage Road near Turf Lane in St. Landry Parish shortly before 7:00 P.M., on November 27, 2021. The pedestrian killed in the Saturday evening crash has been identified as 52-year old Wallace A. Trahan, Jr. of Duson.
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

How bad is omicron?

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN)- The omicron variant is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated a "variant of concern" by the centers for disease control and prevention and as more and more cases are being reported around the world which has many people wondering is the vaccine is still effective. Reports of the omicron variant have been found here in the united states but it's still unclear if the highly mutated variant is more transmissible or better able to evade vaccines.
HEALTH
kadn.com

Railroad Crossing Crashes Kill 2 Drivers in Louisiana

AMITE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say two drivers have died in crashes at railroad crossings 130 miles apart. Louisiana State Police say 55-year-old James Kelly of Delhi was thrown from his pickup truck when a freight train hit it about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Delhi. About an hour later,...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Health Department Compromised After Cyberattack

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to officials, a cyberattack took the Maryland Health Department offline this weekend. The department’s webpage was rerouted to the state’s flagship webpage, www.maryland.gov, as officials went through individual systems to determine whether any information had been stolen. The cyberattack also took away the resources that the website normally has available. This included the pages that invited Maryland residents to apply for Medicaid, get data on local nursing home safety and order free at-home testing for sexually transmitted infections. The Maryland Security Operations Center is now investigating the incident. In an effort to prevent further damage, certain systems have been taken offline and other precautions have been taken according to the Maryland Department of Health.  
MARYLAND STATE
The Star Gazette

How to search for Elmira-area police misconduct files in our database

New York police disciplinary records had long been shielded from public view, not subject to disclosure under the state's Freedom of Information laws. That changed in June 2020, when the state legislature repealed Section 50-a of the state's Civil Rights Law, which had long been used repeatedly and extensively to keep them from being released. The...
ELMIRA, NY
Victoria Advocate

14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 deaths reported in Crossroads

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Nov. 22 As of Sunday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 3.37%, according to the state health department. Twenty ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts. The Victoria Advocate gathers all of its COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Some data reported to the state is occasionally delayed, which can occasionally result in a large increase in new total cases when the cases are finally reported. When the Victoria Advocate reports “new total” cases, not all of those new cases are necessarily active cases, but rather that number reflects new cases added to the total number of cases reported in a county since the beginning of the pandemic. You can read more about how the state gathers its data here. County Total (+New) Recovered Active Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 3,913 3,877 0 36 52.26% DeWitt 3,026 2,936 6 84 45.32% Goliad 670 642 0 28 42.11% Jackson 2,786 2,734 0 52 44.23% Lavaca 3,239 (+8) 3,138 2 99 44.23% Matagorda 6,138 (+2) 5,953 25 160 (+1) 47.30% Refugio 1,201 1,168 2 31 54.25% Victoria 13,155 (+4) 12,787 16 352 49.73% Wharton 6,317 6,128 0 189 50.67% 9-County Total 40,445 (+14) 39,363 51 1,031 (+1) 47.79%
VICTORIA, TX
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 17,008 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 17,008 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 83 deaths on Monday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,259,261 and 23,315 deaths as of Nov. 22. Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of...
MICHIGAN STATE

