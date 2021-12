Ferrari announced that it expects to increase its target market by offering a larger product range. Ferrari (RACE) is not only launching many new models in the coming years, management is also designing electric vehicles. In my view, with sufficient marketing efforts and a growing number of independent collectors, the exclusivity of RACE’s brand will not disappear. In the best-case scenario, I believe that the fair price could be worth $500. There are some downside risks because the company may be producing too many units. With that, in my view, future free cash flow justifies a position in the company. I am buying.

