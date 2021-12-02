ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Who’s Playing 12-3-21

By Mark C. Healey
Wave of Long Island
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, I take a look at some of the live music and performers in Rockaway, Breezy Point, and Broad Channel. So, if you are a musician or member of a band and want to share with our readers where you’re playing or what you’re up to, contact mhealey@rockawave.com. If you’re...

LSU Reveille

Timeless Nostalgia 12/3/21

To commemorate the semester coming to an end, it's only right that we played the silkiest and smoothest soul and funk music ever played on the show. I want to give a big shoutout to everyone who tuned in this semester, this has been a dream come true. See y'all next semester!
MUSIC
Portland Tribune

Nutcracker returns to Canby

Allegro Dance Studio's annual holiday performance of 'The Nutcracker' returns to the fine arts center. Canby's Allegro Dance Studio will present "The Nutcracker" on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 and 5 p.m. at the Richard Brown Fine Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Monday,...
CANBY, OR
mountainlake.org

Crane Candlelight Concert Returns

After the challenging past year, many holiday events and traditions are returning this holiday season. Student and faculty musicians from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will join together again this year to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Crane Candlelight Concert. The Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra will be presenting two performances in the Hosmer Concert Hall on the SUNY Potsdam campus. The 2021 performances, also featuring the Crane Latin Ensemble, will be held this Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Once again, Mountain Lake PBS will be proud to share this year’s performance with PBS television stations across the nation. The 2021 Crane Candlelight Concert will be broadcast on Mountain Lake PBS on Monday, December 20th at 9 p.m. This year’s concert will be dedicated in memory of Dr. Lonel Woods, who was a music professor and, more recently, Interim Dean at Crane. Dr. Woods performed on Broadway, and with some of the most prestigious opera companies in America before coming to Crane. Sadly, Dr. Woods died this past spring, at the age of 52.
POTSDAM, NY
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Fans Rallying To Boycott ‘The Bachelor’ Clayton Echard

While it seems the new lead for the 2022 season of The Bachelor has grown on some people. There are some fans of The Bachelor who are rallying to boycott Clayton Echard’s season of the show. What is making some bitter about having Clayton try to find love after Michelle Young sent him home? Keep reading to find out more.
TV & VIDEOS
mybackyardnews.com

STONE SOUP COFFEEHOUSE

Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem at Stone Soup Coffeehouse. Providence – Stone Soup Coffeehouse is excited to bring Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem to The Music Mansion on Saturday, December 11. The show starts at 7pm. Tickets are $25 and are available at the door or reserved through our website.
PROVIDENCE, RI
hotnewhiphop.com

Westside Gunn Shows Off Humongous Diamond Bracelet: "Biggest In The Game"

Griselda Records founder and rapper Westside Gunn continues to rep his love for fashion and art with his latest purchase. The rapper has long been known to be a fashion connoisseur and is always making moves to elevate his passion, such as when he opened his own art gallery in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Athens Daily Review

Athens parade unwraps Saturday

What could be sweeter than the bright lights and music of an Athens Christmas parade?. The 2021 Christmas parade is organized by the City of Athens in partnership with the Athens Chamber of Commerce. The aggregation moves out at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, taking its usual route from Trinity Valley Community...
ATHENS, TX
thecranberryeagle.com

A Miracle in Zelie

ZELIENOPLE — Autumn leaves fell onto Route 19 as Miracle on Main Street brought in the holiday season Thursday night. As temperatures dropped, Zelienople residents and those from around the area welcomed the Christmas season with a parade, carriage rides, a Nativity scene and charity during Miracle on Main Street.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Denver

We’re Number 1! Red Rocks Most Attended Concert Venue In The World

DENVER (CBS4) – If you found your way to Red Rocks this year, you definitely weren’t alone. Billboard Magazine says the amphitheater is the most attended concert venue of any size, anywhere in the world for 2021. Red Rocks is celebrating its 80th anniversary and has hosted 233 paid events including 177 concerts, 20 yoga/fitness programs and 36 movies in the Film on the Rocks series. That’s a new record for a season. (credit: CBS) “It’s been an absolute whirlwind, and extremely gratifying, getting from a year that devastated so many in our industry to our own record-breaking season,” Ginger White, executive director...
DENVER, CO
Crescent-News

Downtown Defiance Christmas caroling

The public is invited to downtown Defiance for sidewalk Christmas caroling this holiday season. Enjoy the festive Christmas atmosphere or form a group and join the chorus. While caroling is open any day or time, caroler refreshments will be provided by History Studios, 422 Clinton St. from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 1-8 p.m. on Dec. 17. Pictured are members of the Ayersville Pilot Choir who will be caroling on the northwest corner of Fourth and Clinton streets from 2-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
DEFIANCE, OH
The Cullman Tribune

Pop-up drive-in to bring Christmas movies to Cullman Fairgrounds for December

CULLMAN, Ala. – Throwback Outdoor Cinema, a pop-up drive in theatre, will be presenting holiday films at the Cullman Fairgrounds throughout the month of December. Only 45 tickets are available per film. Advance tickets are now on sale at Throwback Outdoor Cinema Event through Eventbrite for $25 per vehicle. The gates are open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the films. Kernel Kullman popcorn is also available for pre-order if you purchase your ticket in advance. Here is the list of dates and films featured: 12/4 and 12/5 – “Elf” 5:30pm12/10 – “Home Alone” 6:30pm12/11 – “Ernest Saves Christmas” 5:30pm12/12 – “A Christmas Story” 5:30pm12/17 – “The Polar Express” 6:30pm12/18 – “It’s a Wonderful Life” 5:30pm12/19 – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” 5:30pm12/22 – “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 6:30pm12/23 – “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 6:30pm To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/throwback-outdoor-cinema-36125439233?ref=eofblike&fbclid=IwAR1B60NaCOKFRyRDoUC2iLZUL28YjV6uwjkkMD8TfDN2qMcBeWTLBNkPeoU. The Fairgrounds are located at 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
K96 FM

PARTY Time Up North

The Annual Lions Senior Christmas party's coming up this Sunday afternoon in Sunburst, at the Sunburst Community Center. All the FUN kicks off at 2, & goes until 4, but wait...there's MORE! There'll have a good supply of snacks & Christmas carols along with BINGO & door prizes galore Sunday afternoon...
SUNBURST, MT
Powell Tribune

Holiday events this weekend

Plaza Diane is celebrating the holidays with its ChristmasFest event this weekend. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday with vintage campers decked out with lights and Christmas decorations. Hot cocoa will be served, and carols will be sung. Then on Saturday, the Fifth Grade Chorus will perform at the...
POWELL, WY
downtownfrederick.org

Songs of the Season

Frederick Presbyterian Church, 115 W. Second Street, is offering free mid-day concerts of holiday music, Wednesdays, 12:15 to 1 pm. A quiet time with no expectations but the enjoyment of music. All are welcome. Come and go as you wish. Please wear a mask. The Rev. Dr. Eric Myers, Pastor,...
FREDERICK, MD
hernandosun.com

Live Oak Christmas Festivities

Live Oak Theatre and Conservatory will host its Annual Christmas Festival on December 11th, from noon to 5:30 pm, following the Brooksville Downtown Parade. The festival will be celebrated at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville. Admission and musical entertainment are free; However, a variety of food and family-friendly activities will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Live Oak Theatre Company and Conservatory, a 501C3 not-for-profit organization.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

