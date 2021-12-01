History lessons don’t necessarily feel good

Allyship, an old noun made new again, is Dictionary.com's word of the year.The look up site with 70 million monthly users took the unusual step of anointing a word it added just last month, though “allyship” first surfaced in the mid-1800s, said one of the company's content overseers, John Kelly “It might be a surprising choice for some,” he told The Associated Press ahead of Tuesday's unveiling. “In the past few decades, the term has evolved to take on a more nuanced and specific meaning. It is continuing to evolve and we saw that in many ways.”The site offers...
Comments / 0