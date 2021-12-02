H-E-B says it will begin rebuilding South Congress store in February

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin's largest grocery chain says it will begin the process of rebuilding its longest-standing store in south Austin early next year.

H-E-B announced Thursday that the store at South Congress Avenue and Oltorf Street will be demolished beginning in February 2022, making way for a reimagined, multi-level outlet that will more than double the size of its existing store.

“Our vision has always been to create a store that our customers will be proud of, an iconic location that reflects the personality and vibrancy of the South Congress community,” said Cathy Harm, H-E-B Group Vice President Central Texas. “This store is an important part of this neighborhood, and we hope this new design conveys the deep gratitude we have for our loyal customers who have supported our business for more than 60 years.”

The new store, which will be more than 145,000 square feet, will feature two levels of shopping and dining. The footprint will also feature three levels of above-ground parking with more than 600 spaces. Construction will take about two years to complete.

H-E-B officials say they'll open a temporary store at the adjacent Twin Oaks Shopping Center to serve the area while the new store is being built. That store will open about a week before demolition begins on the existing store.

The new store will feature a number of amenities for customers, including curbside and home delivery services, the chain's True Texas BBQ restaurant, indoor and outdoor seating with a live performance venue, and inclusion of local artwork that will "celebrate the store's longtime South Congress roots."

The original store opened in 1957 at 25,00 square feet; over the years, officials say it has expanded to its current 69,000 square foot size. The construction project is the first time the location will be rebuilt from the ground up.