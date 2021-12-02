ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. and Iran voice pessimism about reviving nuclear deal

VIENNA/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The United States and Iran both sounded pessimistic on Thursday about the chances of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with Washington saying it had little cause for optimism and Tehran questioning the determination of U.S. and European negotiators. “I have to tell you, recent moves, recent...

