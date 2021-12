Click here to read the full article. LONDON — A subsidiary of Thailand’s Central Group has denied that it is involved in talks to buy the British department store Selfridges. In a statement addressed to the president of the Thai Stock Exchange, the company said: “For clarification, regarding news stories by The Times and Brand Inside on Dec. 2, 2021 reporting that Central Group is preparing to purchase Selfridges, the company would like to clarify that the company is not currently involved with the transaction reported in the news.”More from WWDSelfridges unveils Europe's FAO Schwarz flagship destinationNine Places To Visit Between...

