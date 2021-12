United Airlines flew more than 100 passengers to Washington, D.C. this week (Nov. 29-Dec.3, 2021) on a plane with one engine running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 used 500 gallons of sustainable aviation fuel in one engine and the same amount of conventional jet fuel in the other engine to further prove there are no operational differences between the two. Also, Federal Aviation Administration regulations limit the use of sustainable aviation fuel to 50% of all fuel on board.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO