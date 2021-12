The conceptual Apple Drone has been designed by Eric Huismann as a quadcopter that imagines what it might look like if the Cupertino-based tech brand forayed into the world of aerial drone technology. The sleek drone features an X-shaped design that is paired with four rotors that would elegantly lift it into the air for leisure flying or even photography purposes. The unit is equipped with cameras that can capture videos in 4K at a range of 60 frames per second and allow for panoramic shooting for impressive streaming capabilities.

