What: Phoenix Suns (12-3) vs Denver Nuggets (9-7) The Suns are in the middle of their most successful stretch in over a decade, and they have cemented themselves as the hottest team in the NBA. At 12-3, they have the second best record in the league behind the Golden State Warriors. One of those three losses however, was against the Nuggets in the first game of the season.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO