OPEC to proceed with plans to increase January oil output

By Salma El Wardany, Grant Smith, Dina Khrennikova, Javier Blas on
 4 days ago

(Bloomberg) --OPEC and its allies agreed to proceed with their next oil-production hike, while signaling they could revisit the decision at any moment as the risk to demand from the omicron variant of Covid-19 becomes clearer. The group will add 400,000 barrels a day of crude to global markets...

