The only thing worse than moving is asking someone to help. Pianos are the Tyrannosaurus Rex of home possessions. This week has been a nonstop whirlwind of dump runs, heavy lifting, organizing, labeling, and storage visits. We are preparing to move out of state, and on Monday we successfully relocated the one possession I've been dreading throughout the entire process. Pianos, albeit beautiful sounding and visually nice to have in the home, are a pain in the ass. When someone says yes to helping a person move, what they're really thinking is you suck for putting me in this position.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO