ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

When the Fed gets aggressive, it doesn't immediately tank markets, says Jim Lebenthal

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, joins the 'Halftime Report' to discuss his current...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Lebenthal: I'm staying invested despite omicron variant

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, joins the 'Halftime Report' to discuss why he isn't changing his investment strategy despite the worrisome omicron variant. "You should not be selling here, you should be staying invested," he says. Steve Weiss also joins to discuss the impact of the variant on supply chain constraints.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fed#Cerity Partners#The Halftime Report#Omicron
u.today

Peter Schiff Names Real Reason Behind Bitcoin Drop

The famous Bitcoin and crypto critic, Peter Schiff, provided his Twitter subscribers with a potential reason behind one of the largest corrections on the cryptocurrency market this year. According to Schiff, Bitcoin's correction was tied directly to the Fed's action toward risk assets like cryptocurrencies and some stocks. Previously, Jerome...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Jana Partners may have a three-pronged plan to build value at Zendesk

Business: Zendesk is a software development company that provides "software as a service" solutions for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company's offerings include Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed experiences on the Web and mobile applications; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins; and Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions.
SOFTWARE
Great Bend Post

KC Fed president doesn't believe inflation is here to stay

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The president of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank tells a St. Joseph audience she doesn’t believe inflation is here to stay. But, Esther George says the Federal Reserve cannot become complacent and must act to help right an economy still trying to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Market is retracing but I don't think it's the end, says Steve Weiss

Stephen Weiss, CEO and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, joins the 'Halftime Report' to discuss his take on the markets. He remains cautious despite the sell-off in markets as there will be more news in the next couple of weeks about the omicron variant and the Fed.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy