LGBTQ+ goodwill ambassador for EU cross-dresses as bearded Virgin Mary for magazine cover

By Timothy Nerozzi
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union's LGBTQ+ goodwill ambassador cross-dressed as a bearded Virgin Mary for a same-sex rendition of the Holy Family draped in the colors of the transgender flag. Riccardo Simonetti, a German national, appeared on the cover of SIEGESSÄULE MAGAZIN, a queer community magazine based in Berlin, boasting thick...

Comments / 2

#European Union#Lgbtq#Magazin#Eu#The European Union#German#Siegess Ule Magazin#Christians
