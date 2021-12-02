ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Fish and Game Plans to Fight Chronic Wasting Disease

By Bill Colley
 4 days ago
You can help Fish and Game monitor the spread of chronic wasting disease, known as CWD. A surveillance hunt is scheduled to begin next week. If you plan to apply, you’re advised to participate. Fish and Game won’t tolerate no-shows when it comes to a study that will determine the health...

