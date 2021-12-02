Twitter Users Dunk On AOC For Claiming Kavanaugh Was ‘Credibly Accused’ of Sexual Assault

Laurel Duggan

Twitter users mocked Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for claiming that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was credibly accused of sexual assault on Wednesday.

“Reminder that Brett Kavanaugh *still* remains credibly accused of sexual assault on multiple accounts w/ corroborated details & this year the FBI admitted it never fully investigated,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Wednesday. “Yet the court is letting him decide on whether to legalize forced birth in the US. No recusal.”

The tweet came hours after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that gives justices the opportunity to potentially overrule or scale back Roe v. Wade.

“There were 0 credible allegations, zero corroboration & FBI review of most prominent uncorroborated claim found Kavanaugh opponents pressured alleged witness to change her story to hurt Kavanaugh,” Town Hall editor Guy Benson commented. “That accuser’s lawyer later admitted abortion politics influenced their decisions.”

“Reminder that smear-artists and fanatics will now be embarking a months-long campaign to try to bully the Court into upholding a constitutional travesty that imposes one of the world’s most radical abortion regimes on the United States,” National Review editor Rich Lowry wrote.

“Kavanaugh is not credibly accused by anyone and there are no ‘corroborated details,’” Daily Wire editor Ashe Short tweeted. “This is a horrible lie, not just misinformation.”

“Periodic reminder that there is no evidence corroborating that Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford ever met, that none of the people she claimed were at the party had any recollection of it, including her best friend at the time, and that many details of her story changed,” National Review editor Philip Klein commented.

“They’re freaking out because they know Roe is at risk of being overturned. Good,” wrote Kassy Dillon, founder of Lone Conservative.

“Reminder that ‘credibly accused’ is not an actual thing in law,” said criminal defense lawyer Scott Greenfield. “But presumption of innocence is.”

The Court is expected to issue a decision in Dobbs near the end of the 2021-2022 term in late June.

