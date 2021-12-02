ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Twitter Users Dunk On AOC For Claiming Kavanaugh Was ‘Credibly Accused’ of Sexual Assault

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZ5Lt_0dCNOGZb00

Laurel Duggan

Twitter users mocked Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for claiming that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was credibly accused of sexual assault on Wednesday.

“Reminder that Brett Kavanaugh *still* remains credibly accused of sexual assault on multiple accounts w/ corroborated details & this year the FBI admitted it never fully investigated,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Wednesday. “Yet the court is letting him decide on whether to legalize forced birth in the US. No recusal.”

The tweet came hours after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that gives justices the opportunity to potentially overrule or scale back Roe v. Wade.

“There were 0 credible allegations, zero corroboration & FBI review of most prominent uncorroborated claim found Kavanaugh opponents pressured alleged witness to change her story to hurt Kavanaugh,” Town Hall editor Guy Benson commented. “That accuser’s lawyer later admitted abortion politics influenced their decisions.”

“Reminder that smear-artists and fanatics will now be embarking a months-long campaign to try to bully the Court into upholding a constitutional travesty that imposes one of the world’s most radical abortion regimes on the United States,” National Review editor Rich Lowry wrote.

“Kavanaugh is not credibly accused by anyone and there are no ‘corroborated details,’” Daily Wire editor Ashe Short tweeted. “This is a horrible lie, not just misinformation.”

“Periodic reminder that there is no evidence corroborating that Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford ever met, that none of the people she claimed were at the party had any recollection of it, including her best friend at the time, and that many details of her story changed,” National Review editor Philip Klein commented.

“They’re freaking out because they know Roe is at risk of being overturned. Good,” wrote Kassy Dillon, founder of Lone Conservative.

“Reminder that ‘credibly accused’ is not an actual thing in law,” said criminal defense lawyer Scott Greenfield. “But presumption of innocence is.”

The Court is expected to issue a decision in Dobbs near the end of the 2021-2022 term in late June.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 5

htxzz
2d ago

Has her post been fact checked yet?, no warning on her account? She isn’t banned? All she does is spread lies and misinformation

Reply(1)
21
Rene Butler
2d ago

Hopefully no one listens to AOC anyway.

Reply
12
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Hundreds Rally Outside Supreme Court During Abortion Case Arguments

Protesters gathered outside of the Supreme Court on Wednesday ahead of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenges Roe v. Wade. The crowd consisted of pro-life and pro-choice protesters ahead of oral arguments in the Dobbs case, which has been blocked by a federal court and is a direct challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade case, which limits abortion restrictions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

House Minority Leader McCarthy Reveals His List Of Democrats Who Will Suffer If GOP Gets Control Next Year

Earlier this year, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labeled her Republican counterparts “the enemy within.” Subsequently, the Democrats’ new parlor game is tossing Republicans off of House committees. It happened first to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more recently to Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. But like Santa Claus,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sun-Journal

Kavanaugh, who reassured Susan Collins that Roe v. Wade was settled law, signals openness to overturning abortion decision

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday repeatedly indicated he would be open to overturning “settled law,” including Roe v. Wade, citing a long list of past Supreme Court cases that had been ruled against precedent. Those cases, Kavanaugh said, included Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Lowry
Person
Philip Klein
Person
Guy Benson
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Washington Examiner

AOC lies about Justice Brett Kavanaugh to protect abortion

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to the mat for abortion, and she doesn’t care how many brazen lies she has to tell to defend it. Ocasio-Cortez is upset the Supreme Court is likely to allow states to restrict abortion somewhat, so she chose to lash out at one of the swing votes: Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Instead of coming up with any legitimate criticism, the Instagram influencer posing as a legislator decided to peddle the lie Kavanaugh was “credibly accused” of sexual assault.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The Supreme Court’s conservative justices have no idea how pregnancy works

During Wednesday’s oral arguments over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared shockingly ignorant of the way abortions and, equally important, pregnancy actually work. It was a grim look into the cruel, anti-scientific stances held by many anti-abortion-rights conservatives. Chief Justice John Roberts, viewed as something of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Fbi#Democratic#The Supreme Court#National Review#Daily Wire
Fox News

AOC is latest Democrat to launch attack on Supreme Court

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took to Twitter to attack the Supreme Court hours after the justices heard oral arguments in what could be the most significant abortion case in decades. While it could be months until the court announces a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health – which could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Turley on landmark SCOTUS abortion case: Kavanaugh delivered 'haymakers' to pro-choice side

Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University, provided analysis after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the Mississippi abortion law that challenges Roe v. Wade. On "The Faulkner Focus," Turley explained that the pro-choice side will likely be unhappy with Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who asked pressing questions about the basis of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

Former Planned Parenthood director drags Supreme Court liberals for ‘idiotic’ comments during abortion hearing

Supreme Court justices on the left made questionable comments during Wednesday’s abortion hearing, former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson revealed on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "We saw some really interesting and, quite honestly, idiotic comments coming from a couple of the liberal justices on the bench today," she said. "[Justice] Sotomayor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Susan Collins Silent On Major Supreme Court Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) says she won’t comment on a major Supreme Court case challenging the landmark abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade until a decision is reached, likely until next summer. “I’m going to wait until the decision is rendered,” Collins told HuffPost. “I’m for Roe,” is all she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

SCOTUS Will Gaslight Us Until the End

Perhaps it would be refreshing if the conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court no longer felt the need to lie to us. The lying, after all, is becoming nearly untenable—especially for an institution that relies on public confidence. After confirmation hearings in which they promised that stare decisis was a deeply felt value and that Roe v. Wade was a clear “precedent of the court” and “the law of the land.” there’s something sort of soothing about knowing the lying to our faces will soon be over. They were all six of them installed on the Supreme Court to put an end to Roe v. Wade after all, and that is exactly what they intend to do. There will be no more fake solicitude for women making difficult choices, no more pretense that pregnant people really just need better medical advice, and no more phony concerns about “abortion mills” that threaten maternal health. There is truly something to be said for putting an end to decades of false consciousness around the real endgame here, which was to take away a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy—rape, incest, abuse, maternal health no longer being material factors. At least now we might soon be able to call it what it is.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy