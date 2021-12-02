The Gruffalo

"We'll take the lot!" Oh really, Harry? Just how rich are you?!. There's a lot to be said about Harry Potter. He's the Chosen One. The Boy Who Lived. Master of Death. But it's all too easy to forget one little detail that isn't really revisited as much as it should be beyond 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', whether it's the book or the movie. Yes - Harry Potter is filthy rich! His late parents left to him a great fortune! But just how rich is Harry Potter?

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO