ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

The Gruffalo

ents24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. A mouse took a stroll through the deep dark wood... Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia...

www.ents24.com

Comments / 0

Related
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
darkhorizons.com

Pioneering Actor David Gulpilil Has Died

Iconic First Nations actor, dancer, singer and painter David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu has died at the age of 68 following a four-year battle with lung cancer. South Australian Premier Steven Marshall confirmed the news in a statement late on Monday night. Born to the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolngu people...
CELEBRITIES
102.5 KISS FM

Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
MOVIES
The Independent

Acclaimed Shakespearean actor Antony Sher dies at 72

Antony Sher one of the most acclaimed Shakespearean actors of his generation, has died aged 72, the Royal Shakespeare Company said Friday. Sher had been diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year. His husband, Royal Shakespeare Company Artistic Director Gregory Doran, took leave from his job to care for him.Born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1949, Sher moved to Britain in the late 1960s to study drama. He joined the RSC in 1982 and had a breakthrough role in 1984 as the usurping king in “Richard III,” which won him a best-actor prize at British theater’s Olivier...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Donaldson
Person
Axel Scheffler
Highsnobiety

These LEGO Sets Will Bring the Nostalgia This Christmas

Christmas has the power to inspire childlike wonder in even the most grown-up adults. From the chocolate of an advent calendar to the Christmas-Eve excitement, it’s a holiday fraught with memories and nostalgia. As if it needed any more, LEGO has been building a collection of sets that are enough to make you wonder why you ever stopped playing with it. Whether it’s for you or an ex-LEGO fanatic, they make the ideal Christmas gifts.
SHOPPING
Variety

‘Sparks Brothers’ Ron and Russell Mael on ‘Annette,’ Edgar Wright’s Doc and Their Delayed Hollywood Career

Ron and Russell Mael didn’t intend for 2021 to be the year they conquered Hollywood, but there’s serendipity in what wound up happening. The brothers, known for their longtime work in the band Sparks, found themselves overcoming decades of false starts in the movie business with not one but two highly acclaimed films. First up was Edgar Wright’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers,” detailing their rise from an obscure duo to influencing some of today’s most significant artists – all the while avoiding super stardom. (Their “underdog” reputation is part of the charm of the pair, although it might be hard to...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

How Rich is Harry Potter?

"We'll take the lot!" Oh really, Harry? Just how rich are you?!. There's a lot to be said about Harry Potter. He's the Chosen One. The Boy Who Lived. Master of Death. But it's all too easy to forget one little detail that isn't really revisited as much as it should be beyond 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', whether it's the book or the movie. Yes - Harry Potter is filthy rich! His late parents left to him a great fortune! But just how rich is Harry Potter?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picture Book#Christmas#Owl#Join Mouse#Macmillan Children#Books Photo#Standard Tickets#Times
The Guardian

Antony Sher

Gregory Doran takes leave from RSC to care for terminally ill Antony Sher. The Royal Shakespeare Company’s artistic director has taken compassionate leave to care for his husband, the celebrated actor. Venues around the world may have closed their doors because of the coronavirus but you can still toast theatre...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Antony Sher death: Gifted stage actor dies aged 72

Sir Antony Sher has died of cancer aged 72.The double Olivier Award-winning actor, best known for his work performing Shakespeare, was diagnosed with the terminal illness in September.His husband Gregory Doran, the artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, had taken a leave of absence to care for him.On Friday (3 December), the RSC confirmed the death of Sher, who was the long-running company’s associate artist.Acting artistic director Catherine Mallyon said: “We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Greg, and with Antony’s family and their friends at this devastating time.“Antony was deeply...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
The Independent

Charles: Sir Antony Sher was ‘a giant of the stage at the height of his genius’

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to Sir Antony Sher as “a giant of the stage at the height of his genius” following the actor’s death at the age of 72.The Olivier Award-winning actor and director was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year, and his death was announced by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) on Friday.In a statement to the PA news agency, Charles said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Sir Antony’s passing.My heart goes out to Greg Doran and to all at the RSC. who will, I know, feel the most profound sorrow at the...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

The 15 Best Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers

The holiday season is the season for reading. If you’re looking for book recommendations, TIME’s 100-must read books of 2021 has plenty to choose from. But we also have suggestions for the perfect gift to accompany that perfect book. From games to puzzles to subscription book boxes, these presents are wonderful ways to celebrate the power of reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Jack Harlow on How Reading Harry Potter Made Him the Competitive Rapper He Is Today

While accepting his award for Variety’s Hitmaker of Tomorrow, Jack Harlow gifted the audience with a story from his childhood, revealing how a reading program stoked his competitive side, and how he’s been a voracious reader since he was a little kid. That combination, along with a little Harry Potter, made him the artist he is today. Harlow took the stage at the Variety Hitmakers award presentation in Los Angeles, noting that he hasn’t met everyone in the crowd, but wanted everyone to get a chance to know him, launching into this sweet story from his past. “When I was in...
MUSIC
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda on Creating Disney Magic With the Music of ‘Encanto’

Unlike a lot of kids, Lin-Manuel Miranda says he never dreamed of becoming president. “I was never that kid. I fell in love with musical storytelling because of ‘The Little Mermaid’” — he has the VHS on hand — “and wanted to know how those songs got written.” The “Hamilton” creator got his taste of Disney musical storytelling when he crafted songs for “Moana,” but with the Mouse House’s 60th animated feature, “Encanto,” he came into the process early in helping blend the story of the Madrigal family, magical realism and Colombian culture through the eight songs that he wrote for...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Holland Confirms Role as Fred Astaire in Upcoming Sony Biopic

“Spider-Man” star Tom Holland is swapping his web-shooters for dancing shoes. The 25-year-old officially confirmed on Sunday that he’ll portray legendary actor, dancer and singer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic for Sony. In a recent profile for GQ, Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal teased that she wanted Holland for the part of Astaire in the forthcoming movie, as well as another trilogy of “Spider-Man films.” But during an interview with AP, at an event promoting the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Holland confirmed that he’ll step into the entertainer’s dance shoes for the project, which is still in its early stages. “The script...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy