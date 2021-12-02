The Gruffalo

Sir Antony Sher has died of cancer aged 72.The double Olivier Award-winning actor, best known for his work performing Shakespeare, was diagnosed with the terminal illness in September.His husband Gregory Doran, the artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, had taken a leave of absence to care for him.On Friday (3 December), the RSC confirmed the death of Sher, who was the long-running company’s associate artist.Acting artistic director Catherine Mallyon said: “We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Greg, and with Antony’s family and their friends at this devastating time.“Antony was deeply...
