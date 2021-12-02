ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian
Board Member x 4
 4 days ago

We have the following vacancies:

  • Independent Board Member/Chair of Audit Committee.
  • Co-opted Board Member x 2.
  • Watmos Resident Board Member.

Remuneration:

These are voluntary, unpaid roles. All expenses paid.

Location:

Walsall, West Midlands or Lambeth, London.

Leading the way in resident managed housing Watmos' inclusive approach has put it at the forefront of transforming communities and surpassing expectations. We are seeking dedicated Board Members who share our vision for improving people's lives.

This is an exciting opportunity to gain Board experience and make a real difference to our homes and local communities as we continue with the next stage of our transformation.

We are particularly interested in hearing from candidates with one or more of the following skills – financial management, risk management, landlord health and safety, delivery of customer focused services, strategic asset management, development or knowledge of one of Watmos’ key user groups i.e. residents and service users.

Together with other Board Members you will have responsibility for the overall strategic direction of the company. As well as skills in one or more of the above areas you will understand how to be a positive role model, how to actively promote good governance and have a genuine belief in the value of diversity and inclusion.

In line with our ethos as an organisation we are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive organisation with a sense of belonging, where everyone knows their opinions matter and their talents can be fully utilised. We are keen to have a Board that includes people from a range of backgrounds who have different life experiences.

Job Purpose:

  • To develop strategy and policy at Watmos, ensuring financial viability, delivery of business objectives and customer service excellence.
  • To be accountable for the direction and control of Watmos, setting the vision and values and ensuring these are in the Business Plan, strategies and policies.
  • To work with senior staff to enable the smooth transition of strategy to operational achievement.

Objectives of the Role

  • To ensure that Watmos is governed efficiently, effectively and in line with the requirements of the law, the Rules of the Association, the Standing Orders, the Housing Regulator and best practice, upholding the principles of good governance.
  • To work with Board Members and the Executive Management Team to set, maintain and uphold the vision, mission and objectives of the organisation.
  • To ensure that the business is financially viable, agreeing capital and revenue budgets and approving financial strategies which drive the business plan.
  • To agree a framework of effective control systems, which enable all risks to be identified, assessed and managed.
  • To review and monitor performance.
  • To contribute to a review of present and future strengths, opportunities, threats and risks.
  • To work to achieve an equitable balance between the interests of current and future residents and service users and the short term requirements and long term interests and viability of Watmos.
  • To ensure human resource capacity and capability meet the delivery of objectives.

For further information please see our recruitment information pack.

Closing Date: Thursday 23rd December 2021

Comments / 0

