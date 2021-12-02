ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Friendly Part-time Office Manager for boutique studio looking to work a 3 day week

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9mYy_0dCNLVSd00

If you are an experienced Office Manager who has worked in the Design and/or Built environment sectors before, this role could be perfect for you. You will be joining a boutique design studio who are c. 30 strong and growing. Your role will be to maintain a smooth running studio day-to-day, along with a junior studio assistant (who will be reporting to you). This role is varied and focuses on HR, Finance and Studio Maintenance in the main. Ideally you will be an energetic individual who is helpful, friendly and has a natural proactive approach to everyday tasks. If you are keen to hear more about this exciting part-time opening, please get in touch with your CV to hear more.

We will do our very best to help you find your ideal job. Our approach is personable and we believe that your job hunting experience should be enjoyable. We look forward to hearing from you.

Ref: CS21068

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Part-time PA for Award-winning Architecture studio in Central London

A pioneering Architecture practice is seeking a talented and focused PA to support 4 Directors. Ideally you will be looking to work part-time/25-30 hours per week (5-6 hour days, 5 days per week). Ideally you will have a minimum of 3 years’ experience within the architecture, design or built-environment sectors and will be proficient with MAC and PC. The ideal person will have exceptional written and verbal communication skills and will be confident proof-reading. Your role will focus around; complex diary management, monitoring mailboxes, scheduling of international travel and internal/external meetings and preparing daily briefing for Directors’ meetings. This is a rewarding position and it is essential that you bring a versatile and positive approach with strength of character, friendly communication skills and the ability to work meaningfully as part of a team. If you are forward-thinking, detail-orientated and seeking progression as part of a globally-recognised practice, please apply today. Prior PA experience is essential and InDesign skills preferred.
JOBS
The Guardian

Part-Time TA (Small Group and 1:1 Work) - Part-time

We are looking for a Learning Support Assistant to join our team, providing support to groups and individual pupils in the classroom. Is organised, adaptable and willing to learn/develop. Embraces innovation positively and with enthusiasm. Works well in a team but can also use their initative. Has strong levels of...
JOBS
thewatchdogonline.com

Time Management for Working Students

The night this article was due, I was exhausted. I could barely keep my eyes open, much less write an entire article. So I asked my editor if I could turn it in the next morning. Because of that decision, I not only got a good night of sleep, but also wrote a better article than I would’ve if I was fatigued.
BELLEVUE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Studio#Office Manager#Studio Maintenance
Pioneer Press

Working Strategies: Part-time and holiday jobs are worth the effort

If you’ve been considering part-time or holiday work, now’s the time to take the leap. Retailers especially are eager to hire, and the conditions are better than perhaps ever before. In some cases you. can choose your own hours, location or tasks — options not generally made available to a...
JOBS
smallbiztrends.com

Co-working Spaces are Empty on This Day of the Week

Recent research has revealed that Monday is day of the week when flexible workers prefer to work from home. This shocking news comes from a study that looked at the amount of workspace bookings for each day of the week. With Monday accounting for just 11% of total bookings, the data suggests workers prefer to stay in the comfort of their own homes for the first day of the working week.
SMALL BUSINESS
Cars 108

Bruce the Boxer, and Part Time Radio Host, Is Looking for Love

Each week we're showcasing one of the adorable animals looking for their "furever" home at the Humane Society of Genesee County with our Tuesday Tales. Bruce the boxer has a big personality that's for sure. His calm disposition and continual wagging tail will instantly steal your heart away. The cuddly boy is just 2 years old and was surrendered to the Humane Society of Genesee County. Bruce has tested positive for heartworm, but is undergoing treatments and will be good as new very soon.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
bizjournals

Better Than Ever: Long-time Maslon partner works wellness into every part of her day

From daily religious studies and regular morning workouts to outfitting her work and home offices with treadmill and sit/stand desks to restorative time in the evening spent knitting and relaxing with her husband, Maslon partner Terri Krivosha weaves wellness into her life throughout the day. © 2021 American City Business...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Drum

Is the four-day working week a pipe dream or reality?

The dream of the four-day working week becoming closer to reality for some; hybrid working hours and new-look management tools for others; and the need for a chief time officer – these are among the ways in which the daily workplace might change irreversibly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a recent panel hosted by The Drum, in association with Scoro.
JOBS
kfgo.com

Post-pandemic work: four days a week, no meetings, no office

TOKYO (Reuters) – Four days a week, no meetings, you choose the hours and work where you want. The coronavirus pandemic has sped up a transition into more flexible and diverse working hours around the world, opening up ways of working that were unthinkable just a few years ago. “The...
WORLD
Photo & Video Tuts+

12+ Quick Tips to Manage Your Time Better At Work in 2022

Have you ever noticed how some people manage to get everything done and still have plenty of time to spare? They simply know how to organize their time at work. But time management can be a constant struggle for many business owners, employees, and freelancers alike. Time management is even more of a struggle if you work remotely and have to deal with distractions of your home life on top of work.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Guardian

Development Officer - part time, remote. Join our small, friendly team and promote human rights!

Rights & Security International is a London-based international human rights organisation that promotes respect for rights and ends discrimination in the national security context. As RSI’s Development Officer, you will support our work by collaborating with our team in researching new funding opportunities, drafting grant applications and fulfilling RSI’s grant...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
BC Heights

O’Connor Talks Benefits of the Four-Day Work Week

Instead of protecting what has been established a century ago, businesses need to look to the future of time spent working, according to Joe O’Connor. “We should set our sights on the next big step forward for the liberty of individual workers, which I believe is the four-day working week,” said O’Connor, the Ireland campaign manager and US campaign support manager for the 4-Day Week Campaign.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Jill Biden axes Melania Trump’s blood trees for restrained Christmas decor

You’ve heard the faint murmur of All I Want for Christmas Is You, you’ve seen people swapping their pumpkin spice lattes for Starbucks Eggnogs and Jill Biden has unveiled the White House’s Christmas decor. Yes, Christmas is officially here. She’s following seasonal protocol: since 1889 the White House has been...
POTUS
The Guardian

How can a country that hails Josephine Baker take the racist Zemmour seriously?

“How does it feel to be a white man?” Simeon was not a white man. He was an African American who had left his homeland to escape the ferocious racism every African American faced and sought shelter in Paris. There, he had got into a fight in a bar with an Algerian. The police threw the Algerian into jail. Simeon they let go. In Paris, it was the light-skinned Algerian who was treated like blacks back home, the dark-skinned American to whom the authorities show deference. “How does it feel to be a white man?” taunted the Algerian.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Trump attacks media and Mark Milley in foul-mouthed Mar-a-Lago speech

In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, a “fucking idiot”. The meandering, foul-mouthed speech to Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, was...
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

71K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy