Friendly Part-time Office Manager for boutique studio looking to work a 3 day week

If you are an experienced Office Manager who has worked in the Design and/or Built environment sectors before, this role could be perfect for you. You will be joining a boutique design studio who are c. 30 strong and growing. Your role will be to maintain a smooth running studio day-to-day, along with a junior studio assistant (who will be reporting to you). This role is varied and focuses on HR, Finance and Studio Maintenance in the main. Ideally you will be an energetic individual who is helpful, friendly and has a natural proactive approach to everyday tasks. If you are keen to hear more about this exciting part-time opening, please get in touch with your CV to hear more.

Ref: CS21068