ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, AR

UA cites Jasper schools for 'Beating the Odds'

By Staff Report
newtoncountytimes.com
 4 days ago

Three Jasper schools have been recognized by the Office for Education Policy (OEP) at the University of Arkansas as schools that are Beating the Odds, because students...

newtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

2 New Mexico school districts temporarily close, citing COVID surge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — At least two schools in New Mexico are sending students home early this week for remote learning, citing concerns over a coronavirus infection surge. Students at Santa Fe Public Schools will go remote starting Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving break, representing the largest voluntary closure of K-12 schools this semester. […]
SANTA FE, NM
southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

Delayed Start: Aurora Public Schools To Start Classes On Monday An Hour Later In The Spring

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools sent a letter to families stating classes will start later on Mondays during the spring 2022 semester. They cite ongoing staffing issues. (credit: CBS) Students in grades K-12 will start an hour later on Mondays in order to give teachers more time to plan. Every other school day will start regularly, and all school days will end at the same time. Preschool, ACTION Zone Schools and Pickens Technical College are exempt. Preschool and ACTION Zone students who ride the bus will be picked up at their normal times. “Many teachers have expressed concerns about lack of planning time because they have been providing additional coverage for classrooms to address the substitute shortage. We need to be as proactive as possible in addressing these challenges,” said Superintendent Rico Munn in the letter. Last month, multiple school districts across the state canceled classes for a day due to lack of available staffing.
AURORA, CO
newtoncountytimes.com

Title III program updated

Sarah Bing, director of Title III programs at North Arkansas College, recently updated the college Board of Trustees on the grant program as it enters the last of a five-year grant cycle.Title III is …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Jasper, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
newtoncountytimes.com

Lady Bears, Pirates win Arvest Tourney

FLIPPIN — A week’s worth of action in the Arvest Tournament came to a close on Saturday at Flippin High School. Western Grove’s Lady Bears won the girls bracket with a 60-41 win …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
FLIPPIN, AR
newtoncountytimes.com

Second-half eruption leads Arkansas over Mizzou

FAYETTEVILLE — Outplayed by Missouri’s defense for the first half but leading, 10-6 at intermission mainly because of an outstanding Razorbacks defense, Arkansas’ KJ …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
ARKANSAS STATE
newtoncountytimes.com

$150K to NAC for training, simulation

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced 41 initiatives in Arkansas will receive grants totaling $3,360,327, that will directly impact 71 of Arkansas’ 75 counties, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ua
WFRV Local 5

Southern Door High School coach resigns, cites ‘health concerns’

(WFRV) – Southern Door is looking for a new Varsity Girls Basketball Coach after their current one is stepping due to ‘health concerns’. According to the Southern Door School District, Varsity Girls Basketball Coach Jason Shimon sent in his letter of resignation. Shimon reportedly indicated that due to health concerns he is stepping away from […]
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Twin Falls Times-News

Scholar of the Week: Magic Valley High School's Jasper Palomarez

“I am very proud to nominate Jasper for Scholar of the week”, said college and career advisor Anne Peterson. “They graduated early and excelled in their academics. Jasper was my intern who helped me with advertisements for our school-wide events. Jasper is an inspiration to many of their classmates and will be very successful in their future!”
TWIN FALLS, ID
newtoncountytimes.com

Hogs rebound past Quakers

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks equally erased the Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania on the by 16 boards, 44-28 as they did on the by 16 scoreboard, 76-60 Sunday afternoon at …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
newtoncountytimes.com

Youth and veteran’s duck hunt Saturday

LITTLE ROCK — The first segment of Arkansas’s regular duck season has come to a close. But that doesn’t mean all of the shooting has stopped. Thanks to special rules enacted by the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
newtoncountytimes.com

Razorbacks finish regular season No. 23

FAYETTEVILLE — Off last Friday’s 34-17 regular-season ending SEC victory over Missouri, the 8-4 Arkansas Razorbacks advanced from 25th to 23rd in Tuesday night’s College Football …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wholehogsports.com

Razorbacks beat preseason odds

FAYETTEVILLE — Several betting websites set the win total for the University of Arkansas at 5.5 heading into the season. That meant, in the eyes of oddsmakers, the Razorbacks had to slightly overachieve to reach the six wins needed for bowl eligibility. It seemed like a reasonable projection given Arkansas’...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
newtoncountytimes.com

Avian Bowl top 10 winners

Ashton Gibson, Karsyn Clayborn, Abi Graham, and Ashton Collins competed in the “Avian Bowl” at the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference, hosted at the North American International …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
FOOTBALL
newtoncountytimes.com

Teams advance at Border Classic

OMAHA — The basketballs were flying from all angles on Tuesday night in the last first-round games of the Omaha Border Classic.Heart of the Ozark teams were eliminated in both games as Blue …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
OMAHA, AR
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Move Classes Online For First 2 Weeks Of Winter Quarter Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University is moving the first two weeks of its winter quarter online, due both to concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and the possibility of a winter surge. University officials said because classes there start right before the New Year, the first two weeks of winter quarter courses – from Monday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, Jan. 15 – will be held online. Exceptions may be made for courses that cannot be held online. The fall quarter at DePaul has already ended. In-person classes are expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 18., after the observance of Dr. Martin Luther King...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Whataburger Scholarship Program

A new scholarship program is announced by Texas' favorite fast food chain to initially benefit minority students.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy