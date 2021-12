Jill Dillard and Jinger Vuolo are being praised for doing things their way despite their strict upbringings. For years, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On fans have been able to see the Duggar children grow up and become their own people. While many of the kids seem to be following in their parents’ footsteps, some are doing things differently. Fans recognize how difficult this may be for the kids, especially when this is all they have ever known.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO