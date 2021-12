When Chad Anglin opened Pigment in San Diego with his wife, Amy Paul, in 2007, they envisioned creating a gallery space for local artists. As the pair added furniture, home goods, and gifts, customers began to flock to their carefully curated shelves and macramé aesthetic. Over time, the couple expanded into a 3,000-square-foot storefront, and then opened two additional locations. Ten years in, Pigment had become a fixture in its community and at the industry trade shows where Anglin and Paul sourced many of their products, from candles and doormats to crystals and greeting cards.

