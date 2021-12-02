ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[Guide] Dancing on tier 1 with Deryl in Hearthstone Battlegrounds

By Yoonjae "Capilano" Lee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDancin’ Deryl is a classic hero with an unique playstyle that no other hero follows. Buying and stacking minions to throw hats on a single minion in a shop is indeed a satisfying experience. In the current meta, many heroes tend to stay on tavern tier 1 to search...

noisypixel.net

Strategy RPG Visual Novel ‘VenusBlood Hollow’ Receives Free Demo

JAST USA has released a free demo for the Ninetail-developed strategy RPG VenusBlood Hollow, in development for a PC release in the west. The demo is available now for free from the JAST USA Store. The demo is free and allows players to test out the RPG systems and get a brief introduction of the characters.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Dungeons and Dragons Online kicks off a new permadeath server run next week

Are you ready to die kicking and screaming and cursing the lag gods for your failure — and then find yourself unable to resurrect your character? That’s the joy of permadeath, my friends, and it’s coming back to Dungeons and Dragons Online next week!. Standing Stone Games announced that it’s...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Grand Chase tier list of the best characters available [November 2021]

Finding the best characters can prove to be quite the feat, so we've created a complete Grand Chase tier list of every character in the game to help you out. We are going to list each character in the game in this tier list, starting from the strongest options at the top, and the weakest ones at the very bottom in the C tier. It's recommended that you stick with the top-tier ones (above A tier) if you want to have a strong lineup and not waste resources.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Brawl Stars Gear Guide: Overview, How to craft, Tier list, and more

The latest Brawl Stars update has introduced features that are set to change the game! Last year, brawlers have got gadgets in addition to star powers and now we have gears. Gears will add more depth and complexity to the game while providing customization options. In this Brawl Stars guide, we would list all the gears, rank them and provide the best-suited brawlers for each gear.
VIDEO GAMES
#Hearthstone Battlegrounds#Dances#Tier 3
invenglobal.com

Hearthstone developer responds after Battlegrounds' community calls for Diablo's departure

It was only a matter of time until Diablo lived up to his moniker. When the Lord of Terror was first added to Hearthstone in patch 21.6 on November 2, players were eager to try the baddie out in Duels and Battlegrounds. After all, it was the first time an outside IP had been introduced to the collectible card game title and he would only last a limited time.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Version 13.0.1 update will bring final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter adjustments

Nintendo has announced that the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter adjustments are coming. In a Facebook post, Nintendo stated that Version 13.0.1 of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is "coming soon," including the final fighter adjustments. This means replay data from previous versions will be incompatible, leading Nintendo to urge players to convert their replays by going to the vault before updating.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley reward track details revealed

One of the many features to look forward to about Hearthstone’s upcoming Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion is its new reward track. Recently the Hearthstone team gave everyone a preview of what to expect from the upcoming track. If you’re currently panicking because you haven’t finished the current reward track,...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch Support Tier List December 2021

With the month of December rolling in, players are looking for this month's support character tier list for Overwatch. Read more below to see what we think about the characters this month:. Overwatch Support Tier List December 2021. S-Tier. S-Tier heroes are the best in the game at the moment...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Disguised Toast planning massive $100k Apex Legends event, but with a twist

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast is planning a huge $100k Apex Legends event but instead of running the typical battle royale format, he’s making it a giant game of hide & seek. Whether it’s Kings Canyon, Olympus, Worlds Edge, or even the new Storm Point, Apex Legends players are always interested...
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Figure Fantasy tier list and reroll guide

If you fantasise about your figure collection springing to life in the middle of the night (a la Toy Story with waifus) then Figure Fantasy is just up your street. This 3D figure-themed idle mobile game invites you on an adventure in a miniature world revolving around strategic battles and crisp visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Fortnite Introduces "Party Worlds" For Players To Make Friends

Fortnite doesn’t only want you to dominate other players; it also wants you to make friends with them. The popular multiplayer game came out and announced “Party Worlds” the social hubs for Fortnite players to come together and make friends. Also, if you’re interested in making your own, the company will also let you do so.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Shadowlands 9.2 Eternity's End PTR Launched, Patch Notes Revealed

The World of Warcraft: Shadowlands 9.2 Eternity's End PTR is now live, Blizzard announced Wednesday, and it's got the patch notes to prove it. In early November, Blizzard's 9.2 Eternity's End developer preview revealed plenty, including that class-based Armor Tier sets will be making their welcome return after being absent since the game's Legion expansion. Although there's no word yet on when Patch 9.2 will be arriving, thankfully it is available now for players to explore on the game's public test realm. For those looking to travel to Zereth Mortis early, here's a breakdown of the Shadowlands 9.2 Eternity's End PTR patch notes.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CoD Zombies dev responds to calls for Zombies Chronicles 2 DLC

Call of Duty Zombies players have long been begging for Zombies Chronicles 2, and a dev has finally responded to fans, calling its absence a “painful situation.”. Back in 2017, Treyarch treated Zombies fans to the first edition of Chronicles which featured eight maps from previous titles. This was an...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

The Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Review

Riot’s new push into other games and mediums using the League of Legends universe has been long awaited, and for good reason. Tons of readily available short stories and lore on the characters already exists, and people have been clamoring for more for a very long time. Especially with all the hype surrounding Netflix’s Arcane, there really hasn’t been a better time to get into the world of Runeterra. With these releases came a turn based RPG by the team behind Battlechasers and Darksiders Genesis. The Ruined King: A League of Legends Story has so much packed into such a comparably small game that it’s almost criminal it wasn’t longer. The brevity isn’t a bad thing, because the pacing of the game felt just right. While I have much to say about it, The Ruined King blew away my expectations and had me hooked on an RPG for the first time in a long time.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Legions of Chaos is an idle RPG, now available on Android in early access

Mobile developer and publisher ALL9FUN Limited has released its latest idle RPG Legions of Chaos on Android, in early access globally. Legions of Chaos is a 3D idle RPG based on epic dark fantasy developed and published by ALL9FUN Limited. The game sees players exploring and completing challenges and dungeons alongside a team that they will have to build.
VIDEO GAMES

