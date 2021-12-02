Can Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt and Andreas Johnsson Keep Up Their Current Scoring Pace?
By Gerard Lionetti
The New Jersey Devils top scoring line of Jesper Bratt, Andreas Johnsson and Dawson Mercer has been a revelation to start the 2021-22 season. The trio is leading the way as the #1, #2 and #3 scorers on the team currently, having combined for 50 points as of this writing. It’s...
The end of November is nigh. The beginning of December, the final month of the calendar year, is imminent. The Metropolitan Division remains very competitive. Although, a divide has formed. At the top, there are two teams in fierce competition with a surprising third team not far behind either. The Carolina Hurricanes remain in first but only by tiebreakers (games played) at the moment. The following four teams are further back and some separation is forming among them. Then there is the New York Islanders, who have a lot of work to do to get back into the picture. Nothing is over, but just like the end of 2021, it will be happening before one knows it. In the meantime, here is how the division looks prior to today’s games:
Welcome the Second Rate Rivals back to the Rock. Similar to Our Favorite Team, their season is good but frustratingly not good enough in this division. This matchup has some actual stakes for the short-term. The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Philadelphia Flyers (SBN Blog: Broad Street Hockey)
The New Jersey Devils had a huge win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. It was clearly a game that they needed to win as Philly will be around them in the standings all year long. It is hard to see both of these teams making the playoffs so every point matters. Keeping the Flyers from getting and points is important as well so the big 5-2 victory did just that.
The New Jersey Devils have Dougie Hamilton. As Mike wrote on Friday, he has been quite good. He also has been quite active whenever he is on the ice. He plays a ton of minutes, in all situations, and frequently shoots the puck. He even took 15 shooting attempts in his dominant performance against Philadelphia last night. So does the rest of the defense. Even more than the rest of the league. This is a good time as any to go through how the Devils attack in 5-on-5, which explains why Hamilton and other Devils defensemen fire the puck as much as they do. (Given the state of the power play, 5-on-5 offense is even more critical than ever for the Devils.)
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andreas Johnsson had two goals and two assists, Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Sunday night. Dougie Hamilton had a goal, an assist and 10 shots on goal, and Nathan Bastian also scored for...
After a first couple minutes that featured a lot of stoppages, the Sharangovich line got things going for the New Jersey Devils with a good offensive zone shift, as Janne Kuokkanen identified Rasmus Ristolainen as a weak point in the Flyers squad and brought the forecheck down on him. The Flyers could not repel the Devils initially, as Tatar and Sharangovich flew around trying to get the puck in on Jones, getting a couple shots off.
Lindy Ruff was not thrilled following a lackluster 4-2 loss to the Predators on Friday night. Here’s Lindy: “It was probably the worst game I’ve seen us play. Didn’t win the compete battles early, didn’t engage early, conveniently second on a lot of plays. You know what your responsibility on the ice, you know what your responsibility for getting ready for the game.” [NHL]
The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (9-6-4) versus the San Jose Sharks (11-9-1). SBN Blog: Fear the Fin. The Broadcast: Streaming/TV - ESPN+ (Bob Wischusen and Brian Boucher). Radio - Devils Hockey Network on Audacy. Concerns with the Power Play Continue. With the shorthanded goal given up to Philadelphia on...
This is terrible timing by me after last night’s game, but in all fairness, I wrote a good portion of this on Monday, fresh off of a fantastic win against the Flyers. It’s odd. By this point in the season, I’m normally watching Devils games with a weird mixture of resignation, frustration, and misplaced optimism. Kind of like I imagine Charlie Brown does when he goes to kick that football, somehow convinced this time will be different. Heck, even in the one year the Devils actually made the playoffs in the post-2012 era they largely rode percentages to get there and watching them actually play games cost me a good amount of hair. But this year, things are a little different. Sure, I can look at the standings and get that familiar feeling of sadness when I see the Devils are in 6th place. I can even watch a Devils power play and be comforted by that sense of nostalgia for complete incompetence on the ice. But the rest of the time I’m wondering, is that really a light at the end of the tunnel, or am I just hallucinating?
General Manager Tom Fitzgerald was not done with signing players that needed deals beyond this season. Yesterday, the team announced a Really, Really Big Deal for The Big Deal; an eight-season, $64 million extension for Jack Hughes. Today, the team announced a different kind of signing. Specifically, for the third first round selection from the Devils’ 2020 NHL Draft Class. The team announced that they have signed defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin to a three-season entry level contract. Terms were not fully disclosed. And he is not coming to North America just yet. In the release, Devils also stated that he has been loaned back to Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League, the organization that Mukhamadullin has been playing with for years now.
The New Jersey Devils started the game on the defensive end, as the Mercer line successfully defended the initial attack by the Minnesota Wild but failed to get the puck out despite possessing the puck while the Wild changed lines. The Mercer line finally got off after a 75-second shift. Before getting off, Johnsson set Zacha up for a two-on-one shot that was saved by Kahkonen.
American Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and by now, we all know what that means as it pertains to the NHL standings. Since 2005, approximately 75 per cent of teams in a playoff spot on that day have gone on to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That’s why most coaching changes are typically made this time of year -- teams don’t want to wait around.
After a 4-6-2 start to the season, the Dallas Stars are starting to win games. Not only are they winning, but they’re scoring more often too. After struggling to score even three goals, the Stars reeled off two impressive 5-2 victories over the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Detroit Red Wings respectively.
Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers is currently on a tear that very few NHLers have ever matched in the league's history. In fact, his 20 goals in 19 games so far this season is second to only Wayne Gretzky in franchise history, who hit the mark in 16 games. Draisaitl now has 40 points through the first 20 games of the season, but is attempting to downplay expectations that he can continue at his current pace.
Center had disk replacement Nov. 12 following trade from Sabres. Jack Eichel is skating less than three weeks after having neck surgery, according to an Instagram post by Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights center had an artificial disk replacement (ADR) surgery Nov. 12, a procedure that...
Often in the shadow of fellow superstar Nathan MacKinnon, it is probably fair to say that Mikko Rantanen doesn’t get the league-wide credit he deserves. More of a goal scorer than MacKinnon, the Finnish forward can use that to separate himself and show off his own skills, and he can do that this season.
December begins for Our Favorite Team with a back-to-back on the road. This first part takes them to the Land of A Thousand Lakes. They did quite well against them in the run of play on Thanksgiving Eve; if a bit unlucky with two goals between the 40 shots and four posts being hit. Will they do it again? We shall see.
Welcome to the 7th week of the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils prospect update! This week’s action is highlighted by all of the Devils NCAA skaters producing points, Arseni Gritsyuk continuing to score in the KHL, Zakhar Bardakov making his return to SKA in the KHL, and the Utica Devils winning 2 out of 3 games. Let’s check in on each prospect now.
Tuesday? More like Jack Hughes Day. Here are your links for today:. Out of nowhere, the Jack Hughes contract extension is a done deal. The team has signed Hughes to an eight-year, $64 million deal that you just love to see. [NHL] [The Athletic]. Jack Hughes returned to the ice...
