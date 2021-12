Country radio is stacked with duets and collaborations in December 2021, including the song that's tops on this month's list of the Top 40 songs on the radio. Congrats to Jordan Davis on taking the No. 1 slot with his song "Buy Dirt," a duet with Luke Bryan. It was a quick and easy road to No. 1 for Davis. His song was released just five months ago, making this his easiest radio hit ever. Of course, it's just another No. 1 for Bryan, whose solo single "Up" also appears on this list.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO