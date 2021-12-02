ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

15 Funny Reactions To 2021's Spotify Wrapped Recaps

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spotify Wrapped Day is the one day a year where we get to reflect on our music choices, and what exactly that says about...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

When does Spotify Wrapped come out?

Spotify Wrapped — the annual Spotify feature that reveals your poor taste in music — is due out any day now, but you don’t have any more time to improve your playlist. Every year, Spotify releases its Spotify Wrapped feature, which shows Spotify users what music they listened to throughout the year. The wrapped feature displays listening data, creates playlists of your top songs and offers a hint of nostalgia about the last year.
MUSIC
KOOL 101.7

Relive Your Year in Music With 2021’s Spotify Wrapped

Music fans, rejoice! One of the biggest days of the year has arrived: the unveiling of 2021’s Spotify Wrapped. For the uninitiated: Spotify Wrapped is the streaming platform’s annual roundup that shows listeners their most-played songs and artists of the year. It also breaks down your top musical genres, your favorite podcasts when applicable and the overall number of minutes you spent listening to Spotify this year.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped Results & Experience is Here!

If 2020 was the year that flipped the world on its head, 2021 was the year that we got used to seeing things upside down. With “normal” thrown out the window, we embraced the unknown and championed all of the things that make each of us unique. Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped is a celebration of this — the millions of weird and wonderful ways to listen and live in a world that continues to keep us on our toes.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
MarketRealist

Spotify’s Annual Wrapped Feature Lets Users Dive Into Listening Stats

The top streaming services are rolling out their 2021 recap features. Users can see the top songs and podcasts they’ve listened to and can share the list on social media with friends. Apple Music and YouTube Music have their own 2021 music recap stats, along with Spotify. Spotify Wrapped 2021 is the streaming service’s version of a yearly recap that provides various features for users.
ENTERTAINMENT
allaccess.com

Spotify Releases 2021 'Wrapped' Year-In-Review Features

SPOTIFY is closing 2021 with its annual "Wrapped" year-in-review features, listing the most streamed artists, tracks, albums, and podcasts on its platform for the year. The global list of top streamed artists and tracks was topped by BAD BUNNY, followed by TAYLOR SWIFT, BTS, DRAKE, and JUSTIN BIEBER; DRAKE, SWIFT, JUICE WRLD, KANYE WEST, and BAD BUNNY topped the chart in the U.S.
MUSIC
PopSugar

Here's How to See Your Spotify Wrapped Story and Your 2021 Playlist

Before we bid adieu to 2021 for good, Spotify's annual Wrapped feature has returned to help us look back at our streaming habits from this roller coaster of a year. The personalized experience allows Spotify users to check out their most-played songs, artists, genres, and podcasts from 2021, and many have unsurprisingly taken to social media to share the details of their listening history. If you still haven't quite figured out how to find yours, don't fret, because it's actually pretty easy.
MUSIC
knowtechie.com

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is now available – here’s how to check your stats

The most waited-for event of the year is finally here. No, it’s not the Oscars or even the Emmys, it’s your Spotify Wrapped for 2021. Want to know if the viral hits of 2021 landed in your constant rotation? How about finding out which genres of music are your secret pleasures? Well, you can find all that and more, so let’s dive in.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Advertising Age

Spotify's 2021 'Wrapped' campaign is the soundtrack to the 'new normals'

Given the struggles the world endured over the last 18+ months, who knows what normal is anymore? That’s the thinking that drives Spotify’s 2021 “Wrapped” campaign, the music streaming platform’s annual push that looks back on the year in listening. The 2021 effort highlights some of the year’s most-streamed artists...
ENTERTAINMENT
TechCrunch

Spotify’s Wrapped 2021 arrives with artist video messages, Blend and even a game

Spotify will also bring its live audio chatroom app, Spotify Greenroom, into the Wrapped experience this year with live shows from select artists. Typically, Spotify Wrapped offers a look back at your top songs, artists, podcasts and other listening trends from over the past year. But this time around, Spotify will present some of Wrapped’s data as cinematic snapshots — that is, you’ll be presented with “2021: The Movie,” which pairs your recognizable songs against key moments and scenes from a movie, such as the opening credits, a fight scene, an intense montage, a face-off with a rival dance crew and others.
MUSIC
Refinery29

The Intern Who Created Spotify Wrapped’s Story Format Never Got Her Due

In a short time, Spotify Wrapped has become an unmissable end-of-year ritual. People can't stop sharing and dissecting their feelings about their Wrapped playlists on Instagram and Twitter, discussing their music tastes with an earnestness and enthusiasm not usually seen on social media. Spotify first branded their personalised analysis of your yearly listening habits as Wrapped at the end of 2016 — but it wasn't packaged in such a fun, bite-sized, social media-centered format until last year. Before it was presented on a microsite and sent out as an email link, but now the data pops up right in the mobile app in a customized video format that you can share to your Instagram stories with one click.
INTERNET
CNET

No Spotify Wrapped? How to get your listening recap for Apple Music, Tidal and YouTube Music

As the year comes to a close, you'll find screenshots plastered all over Twitter, Instagram and elsewhere as people proudly display what they've listened to on Spotify over the last 12 months. This is thanks to Spotify Wrapped, a feature introduced in 2016 that takes a deep dive into a listener's music history for the past year. It spits out a fun, colorful wrap-up perfect for sharing online.
CELL PHONES
The Tab

These are all the new vibey features included in this year’s Spotify Wrapped

It’s here! It’s finally here, Spotify Wrapped 2021 has now dropped and this year it has come with some pretty cool new features. Every year Spotify gives its users a breakdown of their personal music choices that year. They provide your favourite artist, genre and songs each time. It’ll also provide how many minutes you’ve listened and curate your most played songs into a playlist just for you.
TECHNOLOGY
Billboard

Spotify’s ‘Artist Wrapped’ 2021 to Promote Artist Merch Pages

Spotify for Artists has launched its 2021 Artist Wrapped microsites, offering artists a look at how their music performed on the streaming platform over the past year — while also helping push their official merch pages on the platform. Under its recently announced partnership with e-commerce company Shopify, Spotify will...
INTERNET
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: Stop judging people's Spotify Wrapped

December 1st marks the set-in of holiday shopping panic, the official descent into madness of retail workers who’ve already been listening to Mariah Carey for two months and, arguably above all, the release of Spotify Wrapped. Spotify Wrapped is the compilation of Spotify users’ year of music, with a breakdown...
TUCSON, AZ
Billboard

Spotify’s ‘Wrapped’ 2021 Arrives: Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake Rule Year-End Charts

Spotify unveiled its annual end-of-year Wrapped campaign today, releasing personalized stats for each user along with lists of the platform’s most-streamed artists, songs, albums and podcasts. Starting now, eligible Spotify users can access their personalized Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android). In addition to the...
MUSIC
energy941.com

Spotify’s ‘Wrapped’ Returns With Some New Features

What was the soundtrack to your 2021? You’ll get to find out soon with the return of Spotify’s ‘Wrapped’ playlists. The popular feature recaps your most-listened-to songs, artists, and genres – but this year’s version has added a couple more categories. ‘2021: The Movie’ will pick your favorite songs and...
MUSIC
inthrill.com

Spotify Announces The 2021 Wrapped List

It’s that time of the year again where Spotify takes over the internet with their Wrapped list. Bad Bunny dominated globally with 9.1 billion streams. Drake takes the top spot in the U.S. Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” is the most streamed song in the U.S. Check out the 2021 Wrapped List below.
MUSIC
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy