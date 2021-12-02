15 Funny Reactions To 2021's Spotify Wrapped Recaps

In a short time, Spotify Wrapped has become an unmissable end-of-year ritual. People can't stop sharing and dissecting their feelings about their Wrapped playlists on Instagram and Twitter, discussing their music tastes with an earnestness and enthusiasm not usually seen on social media. Spotify first branded their personalised analysis of your yearly listening habits as Wrapped at the end of 2016 — but it wasn't packaged in such a fun, bite-sized, social media-centered format until last year. Before it was presented on a microsite and sent out as an email link, but now the data pops up right in the mobile app in a customized video format that you can share to your Instagram stories with one click.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO