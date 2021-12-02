ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Tekoa connects with fiber optic internet

By Whitman County Gazette
 4 days ago

TEKOA — Tekoa is now connected to the internet through a high-speed fiber-optic system. Ziply Fiber and the Port of Whitman County added the fourth Whitman County city to the fiber optic system and there’s...

KICKS 105

Bring On The Speed: Nacogdoches To Get Fiber Optic Network In 2022

Some parts of Deep East Texas could be defined as digital deserts. There are places where you can't get high-speed internet no matter your means. Right now in Nacogdoches the most internet available for residents and businesses is 1 Gig. In some major metropolitan areas, you can get much more. UT in Austin boasts 100G internet speeds.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Channel Nebraska

ALLO to bring fiber internet service to Sidney

IMPERIAL and LINCOLN, NE (November 29, 2021) – ALLO Communications today announced a fiber-to-the-premise project offering 10 Gigabit bandwidth in Sidney, Nebraska. ALLO will begin construction in Sidney in Spring 2022 after working closely with the city to complete the necessary agreements. ALLO President and CEO Brad Moline stated, "Developing Sidney as a gigabit society will further ALLO's investments in the panhandle region of Nebraska. ALLO's fiber investment will ensure that Sidney is connected at a world-class level."
SIDNEY, NE
ABC10

Fiber overlays in Roseville to improve internet speeds for residents

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Fiber broadband internet improvements are in the works for many areas in Roseville. Fiber is a technology that delivers data through thin, glass strands using light pulses as opposed to the traditional cable internet that transmits information by sending electricity through copper wires. "It allows things to...
INTERNET
wtva.com

Local power companies to collab on fiber internet service

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Right now Tombigbee Electric Power Association staff is working on phase 3 of their fiber-to-home project. CEO Scott Hendrix said the phase includes providing all customers with fiber internet service. “We don’t know anything in science faster than the speed of light. Fiber lets us send...
#Fiber Optic#Infrastructure#High Speed Internet#Tekoa#Ziply Fiber#Cerb#Rural Broadband Program
wtva.com

Tombigbee's fiber service will expand internet coverage

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Some people in rural Lee county said internet service is poor in many areas. However, things could be looking up, as fiber internet installations are now in the works. Tombigbee Fiber will expand its fiber internet service to the rural areas that stretch between Mooreville...
INTERNET
Kanabec County Times Online

East Central Energy approves fiber internet project

Area residents frustrated with not having high-speed internet access may have a solution in the not-so distant future. The East Central Energy Board of Directors voted on Nov. 19, 2021, to move forward with developing a plan for a full-fiber-to-the-home project. A completed feasibility study has indicated that, with the...
INTERNET
mendofever.com

Lake County Will Recieve 80 Miles of Fiber Optic Cable as a Result of California’s High-Speed Internet Initiative

California is launching the largest high speed internet project in American history. This historic initiative will help bridge the digital divide and provide reliable and affordable internet access to millions of unserved and underserved residents. The bottom line is this: The pandemic shined a spotlight on the massive disparities that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Light Reading

The future of fiber optic innovation: Part II

Read part I of this series here. In an industry where forecasting even five years into the future is a challenge, predicting the next 50 years can seem an insurmountable task. At the same time, however, it can be a fun exercise worth considering. To avoid speculating around unconnected thoughts,...
TECHNOLOGY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OCTC to offer evening fiber optics course

Owensboro Community & Technical College will begin offering an evening fiber optic systems course beginning in January. Matthew Monsour, an OCTC assistant professor who will be teaching the course, said several prospective students inquired as to whether an evening option could be available. “Ask and you shall receive,” he said.
OWENSBORO, KY
wcti12.com

Fiber optic cable company will soon begin construction in New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — A better internet connection is on its way to New Bern. City officials said MetroNet Fiber has begun preliminary construction work to install their fiber optic network. People who are impacted will see a series of messages before construction activity begins in their neighborhood, including...
NEW BERN, NC
thurstontalk.com

Why Staying Connected Is Vital to Your Health (And How You Might Qualify for Low-cost Internet)

Submitted by Mike Schindler, CEO Operation Military Family for Comcast. Staying connected – and in relationship – could be the cure you need to your health issues. In times of crisis, uncertainty, and stress, the desire to isolate, pull away, and consume more alcohol increases, and in some cases, by more than thirty percent. In early 2020, with COVID-19 spreading rapidly across the U.S., many schools, businesses, and military institutions closed their doors to traditional practices of staying connected. Suddenly, most of the world went into isolation and lost social connection.
MENTAL HEALTH
baltimorenews.net

What are the Perks and Cons of Using Fiber-Optic Light?

The benefits of fiber-optic light are numerous. Unlike traditional lighting, LEDs don't emit heat or ultraviolet light, and they are versatile and energy-efficient. The price of fiber-optic lights, however, is often a barrier for customers who are considering them. Optical fibers are made up of glass fibers smaller than human...
ELECTRONICS
247wallst.com

The Worst City to Live in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic was a public health crisis that sent shockwaves through the U.S. economy — and the country’s social fabric. In addition to claiming over half a million American lives, the pandemic sent unemployment soaring and exacerbated existing problems, as drug overdoses and crime rates spiked in some parts of the country.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Nondestructive testing of optical fiber diameters

The increased use of optical fiber has seen a greater focus on the precise control and measurement of its diameter. That is due to the diameter being vital for a wide range of fields, from high-speed optical communication to ultra-high sensitivity sensing. Handling optical fiber before measurement can damage the fiber permanently, particularly when multiple-point measurements are needed.
SCIENCE
communityvoiceks.com

Wichita Library’s New Internet Bundle Program Provides Free Home Connectivity

The Wichita Public Library has established a new internet connectivity program to provide 250 internet bundles for library cardholders to borrow. Each bundle comes with a Google Chromebook 3100 laptop, a T-Mobile hotspot, and a how-to guide for using these devices. The Library received $150,000 from the American Rescue Plan...
WICHITA, KS
cityofflaglerbeach.com

Public Service Announcement – AT&T Fiber Optic Cable Installation

AT&T to Install 23k Linear Feet of Fiber Optic Cable in Flagler Beach. December 2, 2021 - The following information is being proactively disseminated to our residents in advance of right-of-way work that will be conducted in the very near future by an AT&T subcontractor, Blue Streak Communications LLC., (Blue Streak).
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
wcgazette.com

Tekoa ambulance service in need of more volunteers

TEKOA - A posted sign warns Tekoa residents of long waits for an ambulance if there aren't more volunteers. Retired EMT Jim Gordon's signature is on a sign in a store window. "You could lose your emergency ambulance service. Rosalia ambulance is covering Tekoa because of a lack of volunteers. If you dial (9-1-1), you could be waiting for a minimum of half an hour. In an emergency that is too long. The next closest ambulance is Colfax.
TEKOA, WA
wcgazette.com

Library offers free COVID rapid test kits

COLFAX — Free COVID rapid test kits are available through the Whitman County libraries. People can pick up test kits at any of the 15 branches of the of the Whitman County Library system after Dec. 6, while supplies last, or tests can be ordered online and picked up at the libraries. They can also be delivered to homes for free.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

