Tekoa connects with fiber optic internet

Submitted by Mike Schindler, CEO Operation Military Family for Comcast. Staying connected – and in relationship – could be the cure you need to your health issues. In times of crisis, uncertainty, and stress, the desire to isolate, pull away, and consume more alcohol increases, and in some cases, by more than thirty percent. In early 2020, with COVID-19 spreading rapidly across the U.S., many schools, businesses, and military institutions closed their doors to traditional practices of staying connected. Suddenly, most of the world went into isolation and lost social connection.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO