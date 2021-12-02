ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

CHP Organized Retail Crime Task Force makes arrest and recovers over $300,000 in stolen merchandise

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Highway Patrol investigators assigned to Border Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) last week arrested a female suspect for committing several high-end retail thefts and possessing stolen merchandise. On several occasions, Ekatarina Zharkova, 38, of Costa Mesa, was observed by CHP investigators stealing from multiple retailers throughout Southern California....

www.oc-breeze.com

