This Completely Magical Christmas Town Is Less Than Two Hours From NYC

Did you know the country’s most Christmassy city is only an hour and a half from NYC?

Though New York becomes its own winter wonderland during this time of year, sometimes you want a holiday getaway too! And the aptly-named Bethlehem, PA , also known as Christmas City U.S.A , is the perfect place to get in the spirit.

Home of the first-ever Christmas tree in the United States in 1747, now this eastern PA city has fully embraced its holiday history, becoming a December destination every single year.

You can expect everything from a window decorating competition to a magical Christmas village lining its very streets! Here’s a taste of just what this magical Christmas town entails:

The Christmas Village: Downtown Bethlehem’s streets literally transform into an enchanting Christmas market through December 26! Charming wood huts filled with unique holiday gifts line the sidewalks, where you can find everything from gifts from local artisans to gourmet foods to pet treats to local wine. Now through 12/6.

Window Decorating Contest: The streets will truly transform into a Christmas village with not only the pop-up shops, but in-town businesses also hold a window-decorating contest with the most extravagant displays! You can even vote for your favorite by scanning QR codes in the windows. November 27 – December 18

Santa Haus: See the big man himself or drop a letter to the the North Pole in this over-the-top mailbox at 77 W. Broad Street. December 4, 11, 18 | 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Live Advent Calendar: Every evening catch a surprise musical performance at the only live advent event in the country. The Goundie House. December 1 – December 23 | 5:30 p.m. nightly

12 Days of Giveaways: Yes, you can get a free gift just for visiting this town! The Downtown Bethlehem Association is giving away presents from local businesses and organizations, with winners chosen at random daily.

The Gingerbread Games : Decorate your own two-foot tall Gingerbread Friend and then display it near the Colonial Industrial Quarter — or just vote on your favorite! Order yours from GetDowntownBethlehem.com. Now through December 21.

Find out even more about this magical place on their website Getdowntownbethlehem.com.

Driving from NYC is easiest (and the trip will take anywhere from 1.5-2 hours depending on traffic). You can also get there by train , but it takes multiple transfers and closer to 3.5 hours.