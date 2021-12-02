ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This Completely Magical Christmas Town Is Less Than Two Hours From NYC

By Claire Leaden
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnsJZ_0dCNHqwc00

Did you know the country’s most Christmassy city is only an hour and a half from NYC?

Though New York becomes its own winter wonderland during this time of year, sometimes you want a holiday getaway too! And the aptly-named Bethlehem, PA , also known as Christmas City U.S.A , is the perfect place to get in the spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKUgy_0dCNHqwc00
Douglas Benedict Photography

Home of the first-ever Christmas tree in the United States in 1747, now this eastern PA city has fully embraced its holiday history, becoming a December destination every single year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9lrP_0dCNHqwc00
Nancy Swolensk

You can expect everything from a window decorating competition to a magical Christmas village lining its very streets! Here’s a taste of just what this magical Christmas town entails:

  • The Christmas Village: Downtown Bethlehem’s streets literally transform into an enchanting Christmas market through December 26! Charming wood huts filled with unique holiday gifts line the sidewalks, where you can find everything from gifts from local artisans to gourmet foods to pet treats to local wine. Now through 12/6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Jxv2_0dCNHqwc00

  • Window Decorating Contest: The streets will truly transform into a Christmas village with not only the pop-up shops, but in-town businesses also hold a window-decorating contest with the most extravagant displays! You can even vote for your favorite by scanning QR codes in the windows. November 27 – December 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyXws_0dCNHqwc00
Hotel Bethlehem
  • Santa Haus: See the big man himself or drop a letter to the the North Pole in this over-the-top mailbox at 77 W. Broad Street. December 4, 11, 18 | 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Live Advent Calendar: Every evening catch a surprise musical performance at the only live advent event in the country. The Goundie House. December 1 – December 23 | 5:30 p.m. nightly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLK5l_0dCNHqwc00
Hotel Bethlehem
  • 12 Days of Giveaways: Yes, you can get a free gift just for visiting this town! The Downtown Bethlehem Association is giving away presents from local businesses and organizations, with winners chosen at random daily.
  • The Gingerbread Games : Decorate your own two-foot tall Gingerbread Friend and then display it near the Colonial Industrial Quarter — or just vote on your favorite! Order yours from GetDowntownBethlehem.com. Now through December 21.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33a9YO_0dCNHqwc00
Craig Roberts

Find out even more about this magical place on their website Getdowntownbethlehem.com.

Driving from NYC is easiest (and the trip will take anywhere from 1.5-2 hours depending on traffic). You can also get there by train , but it takes multiple transfers and closer to 3.5 hours.

See also: The Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Available To Rent On Airbnb This Month

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

This Enchanting Winter Wonderland Just Opened In NYC

Ring in the holidays at Watermark’s winter wonderland! The outdoor seasonal experience is now open at Pier 15 NYC, and you can get your tickets here. Who would say no to jolly holiday treats and seasonal films on a jumbo screen, overlooking a breathtaking NYC skyline? At Watermark Winter Wonderland, you’ll get all of it and more. Step into a 7,500 square ft. outdoor winter wonderland , where holiday treats and experiences await!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bethlehem, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Secret NYC

20 Best Holiday Light Displays Illuminating NYC This December

With Thanksgiving well behind us, New York City has kicked into full holiday hysteria. Here’s a list of some of the best holiday lights to see around NYC!. Even with virtual tree lighting ceremonies and no SantaCon , the holiday spirit in NYC still holds strong! Lights have been appearing all across the boroughs, dazzling New Yorkers everywhere they look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Roberts
Secret NYC

The Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Available To Rent On Airbnb This Month

Get ready to scream “KEVIN!!!” through the halls, because Airbnb is hosting another amazing booking — and it’s perfect for the holidays. After recreating Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic Sex & the City brownstone (and closet!) last month for New Yorkers to stay in, Airbnb is back with another once-in-a-lifetime takeover — though you’ll have to travel out to the Chicago suburbs .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A 20,000-Square-Foot Toys ‘R’ Us Flagship Is Opening Right Outside NYC

Millennials were crushed when the beloved toy store of their childhood, Toys”R”Us, shut down in 2018. And though the store didn’t quite leave for good — its new owners brought back two stores in 2019, but they closed again earlier this year due to COVID — it’s a making a real big comeback at NJ’s American Dream Mall. Yes, the one with the largest indoor water park in the Western Hemisphere and 16-story indoor ski slope .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Village#Christmas Market#Christmas Tree#Photography#Hotel Bethlehem
Secret NYC

The Definitive Guide To The Best Tree-Lighting Ceremonies In NYC This Year

NYC’s Christmas trees will light up with some of the most festive holiday celebrations in the world starting this week!. There are few places on Earth that inspire that magical kind of Christmas spirit like New York, and the city has already begun its holiday transformation. With the Saks Fifth Avenue window displays revealed, as well as those at Macy’s Herald Square , the only things left are the stunning tree lighting ceremonies that’ll completely illuminate the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A Guide To All The Holiday Markets Open In NYC This Season

One of the best things about the holiday season in the city is our amazingly festive holiday markets!. Even though Halloween has yet pass, no one can help looking ahead to the holiday season soon approaching. After many holiday markets were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, we can rightfully celebrate a little early because announcements have been made for the return of some of NYC’s very favorites!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Secret NYC

NYC’s Pulse-Racing ‘Money Heist’ Experience Opens This Month!

We’re only a few days away from NYC’s highly-anticipated “Money Heist” immersive experience , and tickets are already almost sold out!. The infamous masked bandits are planning their newest attack on the landmarked skyscraper and bank hall Skylight One Hanson , formerly the Williamsburg Savings Bank Clocktower, and they’re looking for new members . Do you have what it takes to join the infamous gang as they take over the Big Apple?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

These 10 NYC Spots Go ALL-OUT With Holiday Decor

There’s no time of year quite like this in New York City…. And one of the best ways to get in a festive mood is completely immersing yourself in all of the gorgeous decor around town! From restaurants, to lighting displays, to hotels, these NYC locales are the perfect places to get in the holiday spirit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
407
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy