Max Verstappen has revealed winning the Formula One world title is his “final goal” in the sport and admitted it would not “matter” if he didn’t add another championship in his career. The Dutchman leads title rival Lewis Hamilton by eight points heading into the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix next weekend, which is the penultimate race of the season. Verstappen therefore has the opportunity to win his first world championship in Jeddah if the 24-year-old outscores Hamilton by 18 points, as the Mercedes driver would be unable to overhaul the Red Bull’s lead at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand...

