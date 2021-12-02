Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Over 9,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, Dec. 2, ODH reports a total of 1,708,292 (+9,131) cases, leading to 87,244 (+366) hospitalizations and 10,848 (+41) admissions into the ICU. The state reported Thursday 58.02% of the state’s population — 6,782,133 Ohioans — have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, an increase of 10,935 from the previous day.

ODH reported 104 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,587. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now sits at more than 5,500.

ODH director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and other Ohio health leaders gave an update on the current uptick of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. While Delta variant is still the primary COVID-19 variant in Ohio, Dr. Vanderhoff did discuss the new Omicron variant.

“If the Omicron variant shows up in Ohio, we’ll likely see it reasonably quickly in our state’s genetic sequencing data.” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “Much remains unknown at this point including whether it’s more transmissible or capable of causing more serious illness.”

The first U.S. case of the Omicron variant was reported Wednesday in California.

