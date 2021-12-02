ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Over 9,000 new cases

By NBC4 Staff
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, Dec. 2, ODH reports a total of 1,708,292 (+9,131) cases, leading to 87,244 (+366) hospitalizations and 10,848 (+41) admissions into the ICU. The state reported Thursday 58.02% of the state’s population — 6,782,133 Ohioans — have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, an increase of 10,935 from the previous day.

COVID-19 in Ohio schools: Cases drop around Thanksgiving

ODH reported 104 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,587. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now sits at more than 5,500.

ODH director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and other Ohio health leaders gave an update on the current uptick of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. While Delta variant is still the primary COVID-19 variant in Ohio, Dr. Vanderhoff did discuss the new Omicron variant.

“If the Omicron variant shows up in Ohio, we’ll likely see it reasonably quickly in our state’s genetic sequencing data.” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “Much remains unknown at this point including whether it’s more transmissible or capable of causing more serious illness.”

The first U.S. case of the Omicron variant was reported Wednesday in California.

Ohio hospitalizations increase, Omicron a concern

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio leaders keep an eye out for the Omicron variant in the state, there are concerns when it comes to the number of hospitalizations.  Some hospitals are already pivoting because of the spike in numbers.  That’s the case up in the Northeastern part of the state. The major hospital systems […]
Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth, and University Hospitals postpone some surgeries due to COVID surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio’s three major hospital groups made a joint statement Friday regarding a surge in COVID-19. The release from Cleveland Clinic, The MetroHealth System and University Hospitals says health systems are seeing “unprecedented demand for inpatient care.” In some cases, hospitals are nearing capacity, the release states. Due to the increase […]
Barbershops discuss indictment in Goodson Jr. death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On Thursday, barbershops across Columbus were filled with conversations about Jason Meade’s indictment for shooting and killing Casey Goodson Jr. “Some of the cops get indicted but it’s just like…what’s going to be the verdict, the sentence, you know what I mean?” said Terrance Snell, a barber at Blenderz. “It’s about time,” said […]
Governor DeWine: Let the process happen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Governor Mike DeWine is sharing his thoughts following the arrest of the former Franklin County deputy. Governor DeWine spoke briefly with NBC 4 in general terms about former deputy Jason Meade’s arrest. “I don’t have any reaction to it at all. I mean the process has to take place and that’s what you’re […]
Ohio troopers seize more than 70 pounds of pot

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol confiscated 71 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday morning.   Sgt. Ray Santiago told the FOX 8 I-Team a trooper stopped the vehicle near mile marker 173 in Summit County at about 9 a.m. Thursday.  Police arrested the two […]
Fatal accident on Roberts Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–One person is dead and two others injured in a three-vehicle collision on Roberts Road Thursday evening at 7:09 p.m. The decedent was pronounced at Doctors Hospital West, and two others were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. One person was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition. Police closed the […]
Person severely injured in east Columbus hit-skip

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured in a hit/skip crash in east Columbus Wednesday evening. Columbus police said the crash happened at approximately 8:48 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and South Hampton Road. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Police have not released a description […]
