What are those orange pinwheels along Capitol Boulevard? On Saturday November 27, the local Zonta Club of South Puget Sound placed these symbols near the Tivoli Foundation at the Capitol campus to recall the 83 homicides in Washington State in 2019-2020 in the context of intimate partner violence. Per the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (wscadv.org) which collates data semiannually, these murders include “domestic violence victims killed by abusive partners; children, friends and family members of domestic violence victims killed by abusers; law enforcement officers killed by abusers; abusers killed by domestic violence victims, often in self-defense; abusers killed by friends, family, or bystanders intervening on behalf of a victim”.

