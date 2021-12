Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The sale of Selfridges could be announced in the next weeks, with Thailand’s Central Group said to be closing in on a deal. If it comes to fruition, the purchase would reunite Vittorio Radice, who is now an executive at Central Group, with the British retailer, which began exploring a sale earlier this year following the death of Galen Weston, the patriarch of the owning family.More from WWDSelfridges unveils Europe's FAO Schwarz flagship destinationNine Places To Visit Between Your Nine-To-Five Shows at LFWMPat McGrath's 'A Technicolour Odyssey' Launch Party at Selfridges On Thursday, The...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO