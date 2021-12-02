Martinez transfer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa because of a shoulder injury, according to Huskers head coach Scott Frost. The injury happened in the first half of last Saturday's game against Wisconsin. "Adrian won't be available," Frost said on Monday. "He has a shoulder...
The Adrian Martinez era at Nebraska is over. The four-year starting quarterback and only three-time captain in school history entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal on Thursday, a source confirmed to the Journal Star, bringing finality to an uncertain future at the school. Martinez confirmed the news via...
Just last week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since then, the four-year starter has visited a number of different schools. This past weekend, Martinez took a trip to Kansas State and is now venturing further west to Cal. 247Sports‘ Collin Kennedy shared details of...
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nov. 24, 2021 – KOLN) – Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had surgery Wednesday on his injured shoulder, according to head coach Scott Frost. Frost said a decision on Martinez’s future with the Huskers could come soon. ”I want what’s best for the program,” Frost said. “Definitely want what’s...
Nebraska record-setting quarterback Adrian Martinez, a three-time captain, entered the NCAA's football transfer portal Thursday. Martinez, who is listed as a graduate transfer in the portal, has made 38 starts for the Huskers over his four-year career, including the first 11 games this year before a shoulder injury sidelined him for last week's finale against Iowa. He underwent surgery Nov. 24.
FRESNO, Calif. – Jake Haener made the decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this week, with people speculating that he will end up following Kalen DeBoer to the University of Washington, but on Thursday, Haener wanted people to know how much his time in Fresno meant to him. In a post on his instagram […]
As a University of Iowa quarterback returns to the depth chart from a shoulder injury in time for Friday’s Iowa-Nebraska Big 10 Conference football game, an injury will sideline the Cornhuskers’ starter. Adrian Martinez, winless in three starts against the Hawkeyes, will not be available to play against Iowa because...
LINCOLN, Neb. — Husker fans will see a different quarterback take the field Friday for Nebraska's season finale against Iowa, as Adrian Martinez is out for the game with a shoulder injury. "[Adrian] is going to have to get addressed after the season. It happened in the first half Saturday...
Nebraska football will have a new starting quarterback this week. Coach Scott Frost announced Monday that four-year starter Adrian Martinez will miss the Black Friday game against Iowa with an injury. Martinez briefly left the Wisconsin game with a shoulder injury but returned after halftime to play the rest of...
Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez is transferring schools, entering the transfer portal. Martinez announced his decision on social media today, saying he’ll always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart. Martinez spent four years as the starting quarterback for the Huskers and holds over a dozen school records.
Jonah Johnson (Madera South/Fresno City College) and Adrian Martinez (Clovis West) have each announced their decisions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. In a Tweet on Wednesday, Johnson thanked the New Mexico State staff for giving him the opportunity to play for the Aggies. He noted that he one year...
The Adrian Martinez era at Nebraska has come to an end. After four seasons in Lincoln, the Fresno native and Clovis West standout quarterback announced Thursday that he has put his name into the transfer portal. Martinez has been the starting quarterback for the Huskers since Scott Frost arrived on...
Adrian Martinez announced Thursday he's transferring from Nebraska. Martinez leaves the Cornhuskers after having thrown for 8,495 yards and 45 touchdowns and run for 2,288 yards and 35 scores. No player in program history accounted for more yards (10,772) than the California native. His transfer could be mutually beneficial for...
Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer knows who his top candidate would be if he were in charge of choosing the next Oklahoma head man. Mike Leach is a name both Sooners fans and former coach Lincoln Riley is familiar with, and Switzer believes he’d be the perfect fit. “I...
Arch Manning starred in a Louisiana high school playoff game with Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin there to take it all in. Ole Miss football legacy Arch Manning put on a show in front of Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in a Louisiana high school playoff game on Friday.
Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
Comments / 0