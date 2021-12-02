ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez transfer

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Adrian Martinez, the Huskers' four-year starting QB, will enter the...

3 News Now

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa because of a shoulder injury, according to Huskers head coach Scott Frost. The injury happened in the first half of last Saturday's game against Wisconsin. "Adrian won't be available," Frost said on Monday. "He has a shoulder...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reportedly Visiting Notable Program On Tuesday

Just last week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since then, the four-year starter has visited a number of different schools. This past weekend, Martinez took a trip to Kansas State and is now venturing further west to Cal. 247Sports‘ Collin Kennedy shared details of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
kfornow.com

Martinez undergoes surgery on injured shoulder

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nov. 24, 2021 – KOLN) – Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had surgery Wednesday on his injured shoulder, according to head coach Scott Frost. Frost said a decision on Martinez’s future with the Huskers could come soon. ”I want what’s best for the program,” Frost said. “Definitely want what’s...
LINCOLN, NE
ESPN

Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Adrian Martinez enters football transfer portal

Nebraska record-setting quarterback Adrian Martinez, a three-time captain, entered the NCAA's football transfer portal Thursday. Martinez, who is listed as a graduate transfer in the portal, has made 38 starts for the Huskers over his four-year career, including the first 11 games this year before a shoulder injury sidelined him for last week's finale against Iowa. He underwent surgery Nov. 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YourCentralValley.com

Haener says goodbye to Fresno State; Jimenez-Sandoval updates coaching search; Clovis West alum Martinez enters transfer portal

FRESNO, Calif. – Jake Haener made the decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this week, with people speculating that he will end up following Kalen DeBoer to the University of Washington, but on Thursday, Haener wanted people to know how much his time in Fresno meant to him. In a post on his instagram […]
FRESNO, CA
nonpareilonline.com

Huskers' Martinez out for Hawkeye game

As a University of Iowa quarterback returns to the depth chart from a shoulder injury in time for Friday’s Iowa-Nebraska Big 10 Conference football game, an injury will sideline the Cornhuskers’ starter. Adrian Martinez, winless in three starts against the Hawkeyes, will not be available to play against Iowa because...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NebraskaTV

Martinez's will not play against Iowa, done for season

LINCOLN, Neb. — Husker fans will see a different quarterback take the field Friday for Nebraska's season finale against Iowa, as Adrian Martinez is out for the game with a shoulder injury. "[Adrian] is going to have to get addressed after the season. It happened in the first half Saturday...
IOWA STATE
klin.com

Adrian Martinez to miss Iowa game with injury

Nebraska football will have a new starting quarterback this week. Coach Scott Frost announced Monday that four-year starter Adrian Martinez will miss the Black Friday game against Iowa with an injury. Martinez briefly left the Wisconsin game with a shoulder injury but returned after halftime to play the rest of...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

QB MARTINEZ TO LEAVE NEBRASKA FOOTBALL

Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez is transferring schools, entering the transfer portal. Martinez announced his decision on social media today, saying he’ll always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart. Martinez spent four years as the starting quarterback for the Huskers and holds over a dozen school records.
NEBRASKA STATE
