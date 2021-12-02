Watch Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda Break Down a 'Tick, Tick... Boom' Scene

It’s not entirely clear when (or if) Lin-Manuel Miranda sleeps, but really, that’s his personal business. In his very productive waking hours, Miranda has seemingly not stopped creating since moving on from starring in his blockbuster show, Hamilton, in 2016. Since then, he’s produced the filmed version of that show for Disney+ as well as a film adaptation of his first musical, In the Heights; contributed music to two animated films (Vivo and Encanto); and is in post-production on an upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. In the midst of all of that, Miranda found his way to the director’s chair for the first time, helming the screen adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s semi-biographical musical tick, tick…BOOM, now in select theaters and streaming on Netflix. And it turns out, he’s capable of making a pretty decent movie musical, particularly one originally written by a man who, until his untimely death in 1996, might have turned out to be a Lin-Manuel Miranda thirty years before Lin-Manuel Miranda himself.

