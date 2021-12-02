ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda Break Down a 'Tick, Tick... Boom' Scene

No Film School
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you watch Tick, Tick... Boom over the holiday? This musical is an excellent distillation of creative impulses, the artist's brain, and the fearless pursuit of your passions even when the world doesn't seem like it will embrace you back. I'm a big fan of the "Notes on a...

nofilmschool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: 'Movies in a Minute' on "tick, tick... BOOM!"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “tick, tick... Boom!” is the Broadway visit we didn’t get to make during the theater’s shut-down. It’s blessed with all the quirks a “let’s put on a show” film needs and it gives Jonathan Larson the big-screen biography he deserves.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda reflects on impact of 'Hamilton'

Lin-Manuel Miranda is very busy working on movies, writing the music for two films, and getting ready to make his directorial debut with another film. The Broadway star will discuss all of them this weekend in Willie Geist's Sunday Sitdown, and reflect on the lasting impact of "Hamilton."Nov. 20, 2021.
MOVIES
nbcpalmsprings.com

“tick…tick…BOOM!”

Andrew Garfield sings his heart out in “tick…tick…BOOM!” from director Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s an homage to struggling artists everywhere with the story of the “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson. “tick…tick…BOOM!” is now streaming on Netflix. For my complete “tick…tick…BOOM!” interviews, click here.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jonathan Larson
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
imdb.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Youth Theater Music Video — Film News In Brief

Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Youth Theater Music Video. Netflix released a music video of students from performing arts public high schools in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas and New York performing “Louder than Words” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical of the same name.
MOVIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with stars of 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

It's an autobiographical musical by Playwright Jonathan Larson, an aspiring composer, worried he made the wrong career choice. Gino recently sat down with the stars of the new movie Tick, Tick... Boom!.
MOVIES
The Sanford Herald

Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie school

Lin-Manuel Miranda thinks of his different projects as college classes. The 41-year-old star finds it less intimidating to think of his workload as different "courses" he's studying and finds it makes his different ventures complement one another better. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Lin-Manuel Miranda on ‘tick…tick…Boom!’ and What He Learned About Jonathan Larson's Song Writing Process at the Library of Congress

If you want to see a phenomenal performance, look no further than Andrew Garfield in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s fantastic directorial debut, tick, tick…Boom!. While Garfield has already proven himself to be a gifted performer with his previous roles on the stage in Angels in America and in films like Never Let Me Go and Hacksaw Ridge, he’s taken himself to another level in the way he brought Jonathan Larson back to life in tick, tick…Boom!. Not only did he capture Larson’s energy and zeal for life, but he also made it look effortless, including when he had to sing full force while delivering an emotional performance. Again, if you want to see a true "tour-de-force" performance that will assuredly be nominated for an Academy Award, you want to check out tick, tick…Boom!.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Hollywood#Vanity Fair
worldofreel.com

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ is Probably Not Happening

Did you know that Lin Manuel-Miranda’s “Tick, Tick .. Boom!” is now available to stream on Netflix? If you didn’t then you’re not alone. It’s nowhere to be found on the Netflix homepage, not anywhere near their top 10 most viewed or trending. Is this a dump from Netflix?. The...
TV & VIDEOS
nerdreactor.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Music of Disney’s Encanto

2021 is definitely another huge year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. He starred in Vivo, an animated film that’s now available on Netflix. Tick, Tick…Boom! marked his directorial debut starring Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson, the creator of the Broadway hit Rent. In the Walt Disney Animation Studio film, Encanto, he was brought on board to write songs. The animated film follows a Colombian family with superpowers. During the Global Press Conference, Miranda talked about working on the film and more.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Third Coast Review

Review: With tick, tick…BOOM, a Very Busy Lin-Manuel Miranda Helms an Entertaining Adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s First Musical

It’s not entirely clear when (or if) Lin-Manuel Miranda sleeps, but really, that’s his personal business. In his very productive waking hours, Miranda has seemingly not stopped creating since moving on from starring in his blockbuster show, Hamilton, in 2016. Since then, he’s produced the filmed version of that show for Disney+ as well as a film adaptation of his first musical, In the Heights; contributed music to two animated films (Vivo and Encanto); and is in post-production on an upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. In the midst of all of that, Miranda found his way to the director’s chair for the first time, helming the screen adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s semi-biographical musical tick, tick…BOOM, now in select theaters and streaming on Netflix. And it turns out, he’s capable of making a pretty decent movie musical, particularly one originally written by a man who, until his untimely death in 1996, might have turned out to be a Lin-Manuel Miranda thirty years before Lin-Manuel Miranda himself.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

How Lin-Manuel Miranda Pulled Off the Most Thrilling Cameo in Tick, Tick…Boom!

Tick, Tick…Boom! has a bit of pretzel logic built into its core—it’s an adaptation of a stage show by Jonathan Larson that is also a deeply affectionate tribute to Larson, a mostly true biopic about Larson, and an origin story for the Larson who would eventually burst onto the Broadway scene with Rent. On top of all that, the original show that Larson wrote was deeply inspired by Stephen Sondheim, who appeared in the stage show as a cheekily faux-anonymous character called “St----- S-------” and is played in the film version by Bradley Whitford.
MOVIES
Deadline

Lin-Manuel Miranda On Creating Folklore Through Song In ‘Encanto’, Bringing Dream Project ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ To Life – Crew Call Podcast

It’s a big Thanksgiving week for multihyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda: His feature directorial debut, Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick…Boom!, dropped Friday on Netflix, and the Disney animated musical Encanto, for which he wrote all the songs and has a story by credit, hits movie theaters. All of this can only further propel the Hamilton architect toward an ultimate EGOT, Miranda already having two Emmy wins under his belt along with three Grammys and three Tonys. You can listen to our first Crew Call podcast of Oscar season with Miranda below: Miranda came into the Disney fold well before the uber-success of Hamilton, having submitted a...
MOVIES
Collider

'Tick, Tick...Boom!': Did Andrew Garfield Really Sing Those Show-Stopping Numbers?

Movie musicals have taken over this past year, with impressive titles including In the Heights, Annette, Cinderella, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. The latest addition to this lineup is Tick, Tick..Boom!, a film adaptation of the semi-autobiographical musical written by New York playwright and composer, Jonathan Larson. Written for the screen by Steven Levenson and directed by first-time feature director, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), the film follows Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) at the beginning of his career, when he was a waiter and struggling playwright and composer trying to get his passion project Superbia, a rock musical he had been working on for eight years, produced. Adding to the pressure Larson felt was the fact that he was about to turn thirty, and had yet to experience the level of success he craved.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Tick, Tick…BOOM!’s Andrew Garfield Sings and Shares Memories of His Mother

Andrew Garfield made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new Netflix film tick, tick…BOOM! Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film is an adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical. Garfield stars as Jon, an aspiring musician who waits tables in New York City during the...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

The Morbid Crisis of an Art Career and tick, tick...BOOM!

“In eight days, my youth will be over. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut tick, tick… BOOM! is an adaptation of a one-man show written by Jonathan Larson, also known for writing the hit Broadway show Rent. After Larson’s early death at age 35 the night before previews of Rent began Off Broadway, tick, tick… BOOM! was rewritten into a play for three actors that premiered in 2001, where it met its larger audience. The film riffs off of the original show that Larson performed in the early ‘90s, weaving theatrical monologue/piano performances with more cinematic scenes.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy