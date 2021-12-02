ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

City clerk resigns, accuses leaders of Mississippi community of hiring uncertified worker for higher-paying salary. Two other employees walk out with her.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nq7Rb_0dCNBQya00

Three city employees abruptly resigned after the Poplarville Board of Aldermen were accused of hiring an uncertified employee and making the new hire one of the highest-paid employees in the city.

The three employees submitted their resignations, all effective Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

In City Clerk Jane O’Neal’s resignation letter to the Board of Aldermen, she states her reason for leaving is in part due to the Board deciding to hire an inexperienced water operator at a pay scale higher than her own.

“I have enjoyed serving as the City Clerk for the past six years. However, on November 17, 2021, when you called an emergency meeting, and hired a new Assistant Superintendent of Public Works, who is not a certified Water Operator, at a salary of $52,000 per year… that provided additional confirmation to me that I can no longer continue to work for you,” O’Neal said in the letter. “Therefore, to preserve my own integrity and self-respect, as well as to further protect myself from increasing liability, I have no alternative but to resign from my position as City Clerk, effective at midnight on Friday, December 3, 2021.”

As reported previously, O’Neal was being compensated $45,000 annually in her role with the city, which includes the duties of managing a budget of $6 million, creating agendas for meetings, keeping up with meeting minutes, managing payroll, purchasing and inventory and being responsible for annual audits. She adds that since she began her employment with the city back in December of 2015, she has effectively put the bank accounts and Board minutes back to a state of proper reconciliation, to name a few deficiencies she rectified.

The new water operator, when he starts his job on Jan. 3, 2022, will make more than any other person working for the city, except for his director supervisor, Sam Hale, who is reported to be compensated $55,500 annually.

Two other employees within the city have also submitted their resignations, effective on the same date. They are Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk Renee Bridges and Municipal Court Clerk Jourdan Smith.

Comments / 17

Robert Howze
2d ago

Small town Poplarvill acting out that old traditional backwood Mississippi politics.They still think it works in 2021. Glad they were exposed.

Reply
16
Mary Carr
2d ago

When they said he will be making that did it. Good ole boy buddy system in play. Wow. it will take some time for anyone to get up to speed. Not good!

Reply
7
Cami Totu
2d ago

This is one of the poorest states in the country and this people they hire unqualified friends , we need a change and Tate has to go

Reply(1)
11
Related
Magnolia State Live

From Cancer Alley to Mississippi school without working bathrooms: ‘Journey to Justice’ tour ‘really personal for me’ for leader of EPA

Michael Coleman’s house is the last one standing on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery whose sounds and smells keep him up at night and a massive grain elevator that covers his pickup in dust and, he says, exacerbates his breathing problems. Coleman, 65, points to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Magnolia State Live

‘Please know that it will never be forgotten’ Community mourns loss of local landmark after rural Mississippi grocery consumed by fire

One of Lincoln County’s oldest businesses was destroyed in a blaze Saturday afternoon. Case’s Grocery was established in the late 1940s to early 1950s, when Lonnie Case built and opened it for business. Now owned by a different set of Cases, who purchased the store from Lonnie Case in 1953, the store is a landmark and icon for the community.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Tate Reeves touts Mississippi’s anti-abortion law, draws distinction with COVID-19 vaccine choice as Supreme Court prepares to hear case

Ahead of oral arguments Wednesday at the U.S. Supreme Court, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Sunday defended the state’s 2018 law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican Reeves told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he believed 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision, by which the high court legalized...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
58K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy