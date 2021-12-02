ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you're in the blue, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

By Kevin Hickey
 2 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) will be visiting the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium for a Week 13 matchup that will certainly hold playoff implications.

Maybe not so much for the Texans, but this is a game the Colts can’t overlook—no matter how favored they may be by Vegas. With this game coming just before the Week 14 bye, the Colts have to take care of business on the road.

Those in the blue section of the broadcast map will get the game on the local CBS channel, per 506 Sports.

Getting the call for CBS in this divisional matchup will be Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst) and A.J. Ross (sideline).

This will be a big game for the Colts. Even though they dominated 31-3 in Week 6, this will be a matchup the Colts can’t overlook. As long as they don’t beat themselves, they should have a winning record entering the bye week.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium. The Colts will be starting out the week with some big names on the injury report. Some are getting some rest while they deal with their injuries while others are in serious question to play against the Texans.
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts’ WR T.Y. Hilton the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Texans

On January 5, 2019, the Indianapolis Colts arrived at NRG Stadium in Houston to take on the Texans in an AFC South Wild Card showdown. The Colts, who were coming off of a win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 to clinch the sixth-seed and final playoff spot, were riding a hot streak and looking to steal a victory over the third-seed Texans.
Stampede Blue

Bold Predictions: Colts vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts are 6-6 and have very little margin for error during the final stretch of the 2021 season. With Indy currently on the outside looking in, they’ll need to start stringing together wins to keep their playoff chances alive. Sunday, the team travels to Houston to take on...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 13 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) face a divisional matchup with the Houston Texans (2-9) in Week 13 at NRG Stadium before getting into their bye week. The last time these two teams met, the Colts dominated in every phase of the game. They took the home win 31-3 and have been rolling ever since. Vegas currently has the Colts sitting as heavy 9.5-point favorites on the road so the expectation is they handle business in Week 13.
Houston Chronicle

Texans' Justin Reid to start vs. Colts after one-game benching

Texans safety Justin Reid will start against the Colts on Sunday, coach David Culley said. Reid was benched for disciplinary reasons in Sunday’s 21-14 loss to the Jets, and Culley made his decision to play Reid after the two met Monday afternoon. “Back to business as usual,” Culley said. “We’re...
Yardbarker

Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Texans | Week 13 | Predictions & Picks

The last time the Indianapolis Colts faced off against the Houston Texans, the Colts rolled under head coach Frank Reich, defeating the Davis Mills-led Texans by 28 points at Lucas Oil Stadium. This time, the Texans will be led by veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, giving Houston a dual threat in...
