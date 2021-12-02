If you're in the blue, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) will be visiting the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium for a Week 13 matchup that will certainly hold playoff implications.

Maybe not so much for the Texans, but this is a game the Colts can’t overlook—no matter how favored they may be by Vegas. With this game coming just before the Week 14 bye, the Colts have to take care of business on the road.

Those in the blue section of the broadcast map will get the game on the local CBS channel, per 506 Sports.

Getting the call for CBS in this divisional matchup will be Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst) and A.J. Ross (sideline).

