ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Governor Pritzker Announces $300 Million In Grants For Daycare Centers

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois wants to make sure working parents can find quality childcare. On Thursday morning, Governor JB Pritzker announced a new...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quad-Cities Times

4 lawmakers call Pritzker's comments on Rittenhouse trial 'beyond reprehensible'

SPRINGFIELD — Four Central Illinois GOP lawmakers on Monday issued a statement calling Gov. J.B. Pritzker's comments regarding the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse "beyond reprehensible." Pritzker, a Democrat, on Friday in a statement said: "Carrying a loaded gun into a community 20 miles from your home and shooting unarmed citizens...
POLITICS
advantagenews.com

Lawmakers send gun violence bill to Pritzker

(The Center Square) — A bill that would create the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention to help combat gun violence has been sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. House Bill 2791 is a trailer bill to the Reimagine Public Safety Act, which was signed in June 2021 and created the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention to issue grants and provide support to violence prevention organizations in communities affected by gun violence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
khqa.com

Governor Parson grants 15 pardons

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KHQA) — Governor Mike Parson, R-Missouri, on Tuesday, Nov. 30 granted 15 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals. The Governor's Office...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
WLNS

Governor Whitmer announces $1.4M in USDA grants for small agriculture businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell announced nearly $1.4 million in federal investments to help the state’s meat and poultry processors recover from the pandemic. “Strengthening our food supply chain and expanding homegrown processing can help reduce food costs while creating new jobs,” said Governor Whitmer in a […]
LANSING, MI
Effingham Radio

Gov. Pritzker Announces Three Appointments To State Boards

Springfield, IL-(Mattoon Radio)- Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:. Michael Clark will serve as a Member of the Illinois State Police Merit Board.* Clark has served as an Account Executive with the Travelers Insurance Company in Naperville for over fifteen years, managing a multi-million dollar portfolio within the agency. Clark is a devoted member of his community, serving as the President of the NAACP’s Joliet Branch, a role in which he has substantially increased membership and organizational programing within the community. He also serves as Chairman of the African American Business Association. Clark received his Bachelor of Science from Illinois Wesleyan University in 2003, and Master of Business Administration from the Keller Graduate School of Management at Devry University in 2015.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyChesCo

Senator Haywood Announces $1.3 Million in Infrastructure State Grants

PHILADELPHIA, PA — State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) announced that two organizations in the fourth senatorial district were awarded a total of $1.3 million to improve infrastructure in the community. On Friday afternoon, the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) approved projects through over 12 programs statewide, including the Multimodal Transportation Fund...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Cbs#Childcare
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Governor Abbott, HHSC announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor said in a news release that Governor Greg Abbott has announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $308 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for December. The governor’s office said all SNAP households will receive a minimum […]
AUSTIN, TX
wibwnewsnow.com

Governor Grants Pay Raises

Governor Laura Kelly has announced a series of new pay initiatives designed to address staffing shortages at several 24/7 State facilities, including the Kansas Department of Corrections, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services state hospitals, and the Kansas Commission of Veterans Affairs Office veterans’ homes. The plan is will...
POLITICS
cbslocal.com

New State Grants To Help Daycare Centers

On Thursday morning, Governor JB Pritzker announced a new round of financial relief for licensed daycares in the state. This latest round will give out $300 million in grants.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Central Illinois Proud

Pritzker Administration investing millions in local airports

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced $94 million in funding to revitalize airports across Illinois Wednesday. According to a press release, the money was awarded to improve local airports through the Rebuild Illinois Airport Capital Improvement Program. “Crucially, these dollars are going...
PEORIA, IL
oc-breeze.com

Governor Newsom announces $300 million Clean California Grant Program for local projects across the state

The Newsom Administration announced the availability of almost $300 million in Clean California grants and called on local communities to submit applications for projects that will clean and beautify local streets, tribal lands, parks and transit centers throughout California. The new grants are part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.
HOMELESS
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Announces Heat Assistance Grants; $2.46 Million To U.P.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that nine local community service agencies across Michigan received a combined $54.5 million in Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) grants to help families pay for heat and energy as the winter approaches. Last year, the program helped over 52,000 households. “With winter just around the corner,...
MARQUETTE, MI
Central Illinois Proud

Kinzinger: ‘I’m the only candidate that can win’ against Pritzker

(WTVO) — “If I ran for governor, I think I’m the only candidate that could win [against current Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker],’ Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) said during a Tuesday interview. Kinzinger was speaking on Crain’s “A.D. Q&A” podcast. Earlier this month, Kinzinger said he would make a decision by...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republican lawmakers unimpressed with Gov. Evers’ $134 per-pupil funding

(The Center Square) – Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol aren’t sure just how far Gov. Tony Evers’ new $110 million for schools in the state will go. The governor on Thursday announced the latest round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security(CARES) Act spending. “This $110 million investment is an...
EDUCATION
nonpareilonline.com

Iowa West Foundation announces $3.2 million in new southwest Iowa grants

The Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors recently approved $3.2 million in grants and initiatives, bringing the total funding awarded in 2021 to approximately $16 million. Causes that received financial support ranged from entrepreneurs and workforce development to providing more accessibility to mental health services and quality housing. “The Iowa...
IOWA STATE
wibqam.com

ISU small business center receives $1 million in federal grant money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, hosted at Indiana State University’s Scott College of Business in Terre Haute, Ind., announced Tuesday it has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Community Navigator Pilot Program. The grant will support the...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy