Governor Pritzker Announces $300 Million In Grants For Daycare Centers

Springfield, IL-(Mattoon Radio)- Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:. Michael Clark will serve as a Member of the Illinois State Police Merit Board.* Clark has served as an Account Executive with the Travelers Insurance Company in Naperville for over fifteen years, managing a multi-million dollar portfolio within the agency. Clark is a devoted member of his community, serving as the President of the NAACP’s Joliet Branch, a role in which he has substantially increased membership and organizational programing within the community. He also serves as Chairman of the African American Business Association. Clark received his Bachelor of Science from Illinois Wesleyan University in 2003, and Master of Business Administration from the Keller Graduate School of Management at Devry University in 2015.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO