August Burns Red have issued the following statement:. “Due to an emergency situation, Jake [Luhrs, vocals] will be heading home for the remaining Leveler Tour Dates. He is ok, and will see everyone at Christmas Burns Red. We’d like to say a big thank you to Mike [Felker] from Convictions for filling in on these remaining shows! Show him some love and we will see you tonight in Dallas!”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO