Day four from the Capital City Challenge is in the books, and with it, the preliminary round has officially come to a close. The first four days have been incredibly entertaining and have included some great goaltending performances, some massive offensive outbursts, and a couple of really close games that came down to some of the final minutes. There was only one game to be played on day four, but it brought a little bit of everything, especially on the offensive side of the ice. Team Black beat Team White by a score of 10-5 and outshot them 33-25 in the highest-scoring game of the tournament. The fans at the Arena at TD Place were treated to a very entertaining hockey game.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO