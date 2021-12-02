Beartooth Release “Dominate” Live Video From ‘The Journey Below’

Twelve Foot Ninja have rescheduled their European & UK touring to 2023 amid growing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic. The band stated of the matter:. “Due to the evolving covid situation in Europe, we are postponing our Vengeance tour dates of UK/Europe until early 2023. All tickets remain valid for the revised dates. It’s an unpredictable world we’re living in right now, and we’re super disappointed that we have to postpone UK/Europe, especially as its selling so well. We understand some of you will be disappointed like us. Our management and booking agent have worked hard to secure dates in early 2023. So, we’re down but not out!

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO