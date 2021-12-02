ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beartooth Release “Dominate” Live Video From ‘The Journey Below’

By wookubus
theprp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA live performance of Beartooth‘s “Dominate” from their past livestream performance ‘The Journey Below‘ has newly been shared online. The footage went up via Kerrang! and...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
audioinkradio.com

Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest European Tour Postponed Until 2023

View tour dates of Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming European tour with Judas Priest, which has been rescheduled for 2023. Ozzy Osbourne has postponed the upcoming European leg of his No More Tours II tour again. This time around, the tour, which features support from Rob Halford and Judas Priest, will be pushed into 2023.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Green Day Release Hitchin' A Ride From 'The BBC Sessions' Live Album

Green Day have shared another song from their BBC sessions album. Hitchin' A Ride features on the pop-punk veterans' 1997 LP, 'Nimrod', and deals in the band's familiar chaotic, crunchy guitars across a quiet-loud-quiet dynamic. It follows the recently shared Walking Contradiction from the live record, and their new single...
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

Twelve Foot Ninja Reschedule European/UK Tour To 2023

Twelve Foot Ninja have rescheduled their European & UK touring to 2023 amid growing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic. The band stated of the matter:. “Due to the evolving covid situation in Europe, we are postponing our Vengeance tour dates of UK/Europe until early 2023. All tickets remain valid for the revised dates. It’s an unpredictable world we’re living in right now, and we’re super disappointed that we have to postpone UK/Europe, especially as its selling so well. We understand some of you will be disappointed like us. Our management and booking agent have worked hard to secure dates in early 2023. So, we’re down but not out!
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Naxatras release video for mesmerising new single Journey To Narahmon

Greek prog-psych quartet Naxatras have released a visualiser video for their brand new single Journey To Narahmon, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album IV, which will be released on February and is now available to pre-order from the link below. At the same time...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beartooth#Live Video#Paris#Munich#Brussels#European#Aut#Swi#Volkhaus 02 08#O2 Victoria Warehouse#O2 Academy Brixton#Fra#Le Cabaret Sauvage 02 23#Ger
NME

Nilüfer Yanya announces UK and European dates as part of 2022 tour

Nilüfer Yanya has announced UK and European shows for 2022 – check out the full schedule below. The singer will hit the road in support of her upcoming second album ‘Painless’, which is set to arrive on March 4 via ATO. Tickets to Yanya’s headline gigs in the UK/Ireland, Europe,...
MUSIC
Alternative Press

UPSAHL announces debut U.S. headline shows ahead of 2022 tour dates

Rising alt-pop star UPSAHL has announced new U.S. tour dates. The artist begins her headlining tour Nov. 30 at Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco and wraps things up in Boston, Massachusetts in early 2022. Once her headlining tour finishes, UPSAHL will join K.Flay’s tour as a supporting act until early...
MUSIC
NME

Iron Maiden announce ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ 2022 North American tour

Iron Maiden have announced a new North American tour for 2022 and additional European dates. The ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour, which was halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will kick off September 7, 2022 in Mexico City. Tickets go on sale next Friday (December 10) at 10am...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Porsche
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Foo Fighters announce tour, abruptly pull show after venue rejects band covid protocols

Foo Fighters have announced a North American tour. The new dates will kick off The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA, on May 14. After visiting Europe for previously announced shows in June and July, the North American dates will resume on July 17 at New York Citi Field, before finishing with two shows at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles the following month. New dates highlighted below.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

Leon Bridges announces 2022 UK and European tour

Leon Bridges has announced a UK and European tour for 2022 – you can find all the details below. The Texas singer-songwriter/producer will hit the road next summer in support of his third studio album, ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’, which came out back in July. As announced last week, Bridges is set...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour

Foo Fighters have announced a number of 2022 tour dates. The North American shows are set to take place in May, July, and August. Find Foo Fighters’ full itinerary, including additional stops in South America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, below. A press release bills Foo Fighters’ upcoming shows as...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

METALLICA Release Official Live Video For "One" From Daytona Beach

Metallica have released more video footage from their performance at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on November 12. Watch "One", as well as the previously released "Fight Fire With Fire, below:. Metallica have partnered with with the iconic American mystery game to bring you Metallica Clue. Picture this:...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
themusicuniverse.com

TOTO announces Dogz of Oz World Tour 2022

TOTO has announced the band’s return to the road in late-February, 2022. The band will begin the Dogz of Oz World Tour in Las Vegas, NV on February 25th. Dates are scheduled through August 27th with additional appearances to be announced. On April 7th, the band will perform an additional...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Gorillaz tease footage of ‘Désolé’ from forthcoming ‘Song Machine Live’ cinema release

Gorillaz have teased footage of ‘Désolé’ from the forthcoming Song Machine Live cinema release next month. The clip, which you can watch below, features Fatoumata Diawara and was recorded at the band’s London-based Kong Studios HQ in 2020. Song Machine Live also features guest appearances from Leee John, Georgia, Peter Hook, Kano, Slowthai, Slaves, Robert Smith and Matt Berry.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Turnstile adds 2nd NYC show w/ Beach Fossils & Special Interest to tour

Turnstile recently added some dates to their 2022 headlining tour, but conspicuously absent from the new dates was an additional show in NYC, after the first, on May 23 at Brooklyn Steel with Citizen, Ceremony, Truth Cult and Ekulu, sold out in under two minutes. Now they've announced a second, special NYC show, happening the day before, on May 22 at Knockdown Center. For this one, they'll be joined by Beach Fossils and Special Interest, and tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM ET, with a presale starting Thursday, December 2 at 10 AM (see Turnstile's Instagram stories for the password). See updated dates below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
celebrityaccess.com

Alanis Morissette Announces Rescheduled Jagged Little Pill Dates For Europe & The UK

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette announced the rescheduled itinerary for her previously postponed UK and European tour dates. The tour marks the 25th anniversary of her hit album, Jagged Little Pill and was originally planned for the Fall of 2020 and then pushed back to start in October 2021 before being postponed again due to COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy