MODERATOR: (Via interpreter) Please be seated. AMBASSADOR MUSHINGI: (Via interpreter) It is an honor for me to join you today to attend this special ceremony. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Antony Blinken, Secretary of State. My colleagues from Washington here in this room, also welcome, so I would like to also extend a warm welcome to the press accompanying the Secretary of State and also members of the local press. And I would like also to extend a warm welcome to the four representatives of ABD, Motorola, Cubic Transportation, and – to this ceremony. These four companies, they represent what they call the American model – the transfer of technology – creating jobs in Senegal and in the United States, and also in enforcing transparency and local content.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO