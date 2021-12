Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Who invented video games? TJ, age 7, Worcester, Massachusetts Some people just love to play. Give them a ball, or a pen, or a pile of leaves and they’ll find a way to play with it. In fact, enough people love to play that just about any time someone invents something new, people find a way to play with it. Christopher Strachey didn’t invent modern computers. He didn’t even see one until 1951, several years after others had...

